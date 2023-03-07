Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of peppermint oil: Three ways you can use it more than just for your skin

Peppermint oil is derived from the peppermint plant, a hybrid between watermint and spearmint. This versatile essential oil has numerous benefits, from soothing skin irritations to aiding digestion. Peppermint oil also improves respiratory health, relieving headaches and migraines, repelling insects, and providing a natural remedy for bad breath and toothaches. Here are the different ways to use peppermint oil beyond just skincare.

Headaches and Migraines: This oil has a cooling effect on the skin and can help to reduce tension in the muscles. To use peppermint oil for headaches, dilute it with a carrier oil such as almond or coconut oil, and massage it onto the temples, forehead, and neck. This can help to alleviate pain and promote relaxation.

Improve respiratory health: It has anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties, which can help to clear the sinuses and reduce inflammation in the respiratory system. To use peppermint oil for respiratory health, add a few drops to a bowl of hot water and inhale the steam.

Instant Muscle Relaxant: Peppermint oil has a cooling effect that can soothe sore muscles and provide instant relaxation. To use, mix a few drops of peppermint oil with carrier oil and massage onto the affected area. This can help to reduce muscle tension and promote relaxation.

Repel insects: This essential oil has a strong minty scent that can be unpleasant for bugs such as mosquitoes and ants. To use peppermint oil as an insect repellent, mix it with water and spray it around your home or on your skin. You can also add a few drops to a cotton ball and place it in areas where insects are likely to gather, such as near windows or doors.

Is peppermint oil safe to use?

Peppermint oil is generally safe when used properly. However, it should always be diluted before use and should not be used in high concentrations or applied directly to the skin. It is also important to avoid using peppermint oil around the eyes or on broken skin.

How can peppermint oil be used for skincare?

Peppermint oil can be used for skin care by adding a few drops to a carrier oil and massaging it onto the skin. It can help to soothe skin irritations, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy, glowing skin.

