Be aware of these symptoms of liver damage; know ways to keep your liver healthy

New Delhi:

Liver is such an organ of our body that has the ability to regenerate. This is why there are usually no clear symptoms in the beginning of liver-related problems. But when this problem starts increasing, then some symptoms start appearing, like constant fatigue, a feeling of lack of energy in the body, loss of appetite, and weight loss. People who are already suffering from any health problems like diabetes, thyroid issues, obesity, or addiction should be cautious about their health. Dr Manoj Gupta, Head of Liver Transplant and Surgical Gastroenterology at PSRI Hospital, is telling what symptoms are seen when the liver gets damaged and what should be done to keep it healthy.

Symptoms of liver damage

Swelling in the legs

Abdominal water retention and bloating

Difficulty breathing

Blood in vomit or stools

Blackening of stool

And in very serious conditions, the person may even become unconscious

Ways to prevent liver damage

Liver problems are treatable. Liver can be kept healthy with timely identification and a healthy lifestyle. Here are some important ways to keep the liver healthy:

Follow a regular routine: Sleeping, waking up, and eating at a fixed time every day is beneficial for liver health.

Take a balanced diet : Include protein, vitamins, green vegetables, and fibre in your diet. Avoid junk food and too much oil and ghee.

Exercise : Light exercise or brisk walking every day also helps in keeping the liver active and healthy.

Take care of hygiene : Never eat fruits and vegetables without washing them. Avoid contaminated water or cut and damaged food items from outside.

Maintain hydration : Lack of water in the body can affect the liver. Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Stay away from toxic things: Consumption of alcohol, smoking, and other intoxicants directly damages the liver. It is very important to stay away from these.

Avoid self-medication : Do not take any medicine without consulting a doctor — especially painkillers, herbal or Ayurvedic medicines, homoeopathic remedies, etc.

Get vaccinated: Vaccination is very important to prevent diseases like hepatitis A and B. Make sure to get vaccinated on time.

Do not ignore the symptoms : If you notice any symptoms like fatigue, lack of appetite, weight loss, or abdominal swelling, contact your doctor immediately. If you or someone close to you notices the above symptoms, consult a qualified gastroenterologist as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)