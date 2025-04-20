Why do some people feel too hot in summers? Know its causes and prevention measures Know why some people feel excessively hot during summers. Learn about the underlying causes and effective prevention measures to stay cool and comfortable.

Summer season is going on in full swing. An alert of severe heat and heatwave has been issued in many parts of the country. Some parts of India have the highest heat, due to which the people living there have to bear the brunt of this season the most. According to experts, excessive heat and heatwaves are very harmful for health. Due to this, high blood pressure, diabetes, and eye problems start occurring. Therefore, health experts advise taking special care of health in summer. You must have often seen people around you who feel much more heat than others. Such people are unable to bear this scorching heat, due to which they always feel restless and tired. But do you know the reason behind this? Have you ever tried to know why some people feel more heat? Let us tell you why some people feel more heat and what the measures are to prevent it.

Why do some people feel hotter than others?

If you feel too hot, the reason for this may be body temperature. Let us tell you that the body temperature of a healthy person is around 98.6°F or 37°C. Our body itself keeps controlling the temperature inside the body. This process is called thermoregulation. But it does not work properly in the bodies of some people, due to which they feel more heat. At the same time, there are some conditions in which there is a risk of increasing body temperature, due to which you may experience overheating. In such a situation, you feel more heat than others. Health experts say that the blood circulation system of our body is the main regulator of temperature. When the blood vessels in the body expand, it increases blood flow. This increases energy in the body, and you may feel more heat.

Some other reasons for feeling too hot

Fast metabolism: Some people have a very fast metabolism, which produces more energy in their body. This can also cause excessive heat.

Hormonal imbalance: Women may feel hotter due to hormonal changes such as menopause, pregnancy, PCOS, or periods. Apart from this, thyroid problems can also cause problems in controlling temperature. Patients suffering from hyperthyroidism also feel hotter.

Excess fat in the body: for people who have more fat in their body, their digestion process becomes slow. Due to this, they feel more heat.

Lack of hydration: Lack of water in the body can also cause overheating.

Stress and anxiety: Stress and mental problems can cause excessive heat.

Excessive use of medications: People who take excessive medications such as antibiotics, antidepressants, and blood pressure medications also feel hotter.

Consuming too much oil and spices: For people who consume food with too much oil and spices, their heart rate increases, which makes them feel more heat.

Smoking and alcohol consumption: Smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol also make one feel hotter.

Ways to reduce body heat

If you feel excessive heat, here are some measures that you can adopt to get relief from the heat.

Stay hydrated: If you want to avoid this scorching heat, then keep drinking lemonade, buttermilk, coconut water, etc., at regular intervals. This can give you relief from the heat.

Wear light and cotton clothes: You should avoid wearing dark-coloured clothes during the summer season. Wear only cotton and loose clothes to keep the body cool.

Do not consume caffeine: Consuming too much coffee and caffeinated things can also make you feel hot. So do not consume caffeinated things at all.

Soak your feet in water: Soak your feet in cold water for some time. This can give you relief from heat.

