Be aware of these important things before going for morning walk; it can harm your health Stay safe on your morning walks by knowing these crucial tips. Avoid potential health risks and make the most of your daily routine. Learn what to watch out for to ensure a healthy and enjoyable walk.

New Delhi:

Walking in the morning makes you feel fresh throughout the day. A morning walk is very beneficial not only for physical health but also for mental health. Therefore, to keep themselves fit and full of energy, people like to walk in the morning. But do you know that before a morning walk, you should take special care of these important things? If you do not take care of these things before your morning walk, then instead of benefiting, your health may be harmed.

Keep these things in mind while walking in the morning:

Drink water before your walk: When you wake up, your body is already dehydrated. You may have gone 6–8 hours without drinking even a sip of water. So, going out for a walk without drinking water can be dangerous. If your body is already dehydrated, lack of sweat can lead to rapid dehydration, which can lead to muscle cramps, headaches, and fatigue. So drink a glass or two of water as soon as you wake up in the morning. Don't go for a walk on an empty stomach: many people think that walking on an empty stomach will reduce weight faster. While this is not the case, if you go for a walk on an empty stomach, you may feel dizzy or have a headache. Due to low blood sugar, you may feel weak, nauseous, or even faint while walking. In such a situation, there is no need to have a full breakfast before the walk. But it would be fine to eat something light. Like a banana, a handful of soaked almonds, half a piece of toast, or a small fruit smoothie. Do warm-up: A small stretch routine before the walk is very important for your healthy and fit body. Therefore, even if you are walking for only 30 minutes in the morning, do at least 3-5 minutes of warm-up. In the warm-up, rotate your ankles, lightly touch your toes, move your shoulders, and rotate your neck. Avoid excessive caffeine consumption before a walk: Many people like to drink a hot cup of tea or coffee before a walk. But consuming caffeine before a walk can be harmful. For some people, caffeine on an empty stomach can cause acidity or an upset stomach during a walk. If you are someone who cannot function without tea or coffee, try drinking it after the walk. This way, the digestive system will remain active, and you will be hydrated again.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Be aware of these symptoms of liver damage; know ways to keep your liver healthy