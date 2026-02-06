Ayurveda-approved foods that may help reduce the risk of cancer, according to expert According to Ayurveda experts, whole foods can play a supportive role in reducing the risk of cancer. While Ayurveda does not claim to cure cancer, experts believe that mindful eating and lifestyle choices can support overall well-being and long-term disease prevention.

The mere mention of cancer chills people to their core because its therapy is as risky as the disease itself. However, Ayurveda claims that by balancing the Vata-Pitta-Kapha doshas, a condition like cancer can be greatly treated. Many of the herbs used in Ayurveda can aid in the battle against cancer. Toxin buildup in the body and a weak agni (fire) are two factors that contribute to cancer. The body must be detoxified. Let's examine the Ayurvedic components that have anti-cancer properties.

According to Ayurvedic doctor Chanchal Sharma, while Ayurvedic treatment may not completely eradicate this dreaded disease, it can be cured by strengthening your immune system. Most importantly, Ayurvedic medicines have no side effects.

Ayurvedic things to control cancer risk

Ashwagandha - According to Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is a chemical that has many benefits. Consuming Ashwagandha boosts immunity and helps speed recovery from chemotherapy fatigue. Regular consumption of Ashwagandha reduces stress and improves sleep. Many scholars believe that consuming Ashwagandha can help prevent cancer cells from growing.

Turmeric - Ayurveda has touted turmeric as a highly beneficial ingredient. Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, is highly beneficial for your health due to its antioxidant properties. Consuming turmeric can reduce inflammation in your body. This Ayurvedic herb protects your cells from free radicals. Consuming it can also reduce the risk of cancer recurrence.

Giloy - According to Ayurveda, Giloy is considered nectar. Its components nourish your cells. Consuming it boosts your immunity and eliminates toxins, purifying the body. Giloy also helps speed recovery from radiation during chemotherapy.

Tulsi (Basil ) - It is an herbal plant that is not only revered religiously but also very popular as a medicinal herb. Tulsi contains antioxidant properties that prevent the growth of cancer cells. Regular consumption of Tulsi helps cleanse your lungs and strengthen your mental state.

Kalmegh - Kalmegh is considered a very effective medicinal herb in Ayurveda. Although it tastes bitter, it is highly effective in treating cancer. Kalmegh purifies the liver and helps reduce the toxins that build up in the body during cancer. Consuming it strengthens your digestive system and improves metabolism.

What can and cannot be done with the help of Ayurveda?

Ayurvedic medicine can boost your immunity and reduce fatigue. This not only reduces physical stress but also helps reduce mental stress.

However, you should keep in mind that cancer is a serious disease, so it's crucial to consult a doctor. Ayurveda has no side effects, but it's not the only cancer treatment.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

