Asthma patients should avoid consuming these food items for improved respiratory health

New Delhi:

Asthma is a serious respiratory disease. This disease affects our respiratory system badly. According to a statistic, the number of asthma patients will increase three times by the year 2050. Asthma can suddenly grip anyone at any time. Therefore, to spread awareness, 'World Asthma Day' is celebrated every year on 6 May.

Asthma patients should take utmost care of their diet. This disease gets triggered rapidly due to negligence in diet. Asthma patients should avoid eating certain things, as these things can trigger allergies, increase inflammation, or cause narrowing of the respiratory tract. Below are some food items that asthma patients should stay away from:

Avoid these food items for improved respiratory health:

Processed and packaged food: People who consume processed and packaged food in large quantities have a higher risk of asthma because they contain a lot of saturated fat, which weakens the immunity. They also contain sulphites, preservatives, and artificial flavours, which can trigger asthma. Cold things: Asthma patients should also stay away from cold things like ice cream and cold drinks. Eating or drinking cold food can cause contraction in the throat and lung tubes, which can cause difficulty in breathing. Consumption of alcohol: Sulphites are added to alcohol and beer so that they do not spoil for a long time. However, these sulphites can prove to be dangerous for asthma patients. Dairy products: Dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter can be harmful for asthma patients. In some people, dairy causes more mucus (phlegm) to form, which can cause difficulty in breathing. Coffee: If the immune system is weak, then coffee should not be consumed. The caffeine present in coffee increases acid reflux. In some asthma patients, consuming coffee can cause food poisoning.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

