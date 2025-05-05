Diabetes patients can include these low-glycemic foods in diet to manage blood sugar levels naturally Manage blood sugar levels naturally with these low-glycemic foods for diabetes patients. Improve your diet and overall health with these smart food choices.

Diabetes is a condition in which the body's ability to make or use insulin is affected, causing blood sugar levels to rise. In such a situation, experts advise sugar patients to consume foods with a low glycemic index. The glycemic index is a measure that tells how quickly a food increases sugar in your blood. Low glycemic index foods help keep blood sugar balanced and provide instant energy to the body. In such a situation, if diabetes patients include them regularly in their diet, the sugar level will decrease rapidly.

Include these low glycemic foods in your diet:

Oats: Oats are rich in fibre. Its glycemic index is up to 55. This can help prevent the increase in blood sugar and insulin levels. In such a situation, consuming fibre-rich foods like oats can make it easier to keep blood sugar stable. Millet and barley: People suffering from diabetes can consume millet and barley. Their glycemic index is between 45 and 52. Millet is an excellent source of fibre and contains many important nutrients. In such a situation, use them instead of wheat in your diet. This controls blood sugar rapidly. Apples, pears, and guavas: Apples, pears, and guavas contain natural sugars, but due to the high fibre content, these fruits have a low GI. Their glycemic index is between 30 and 40. A study shows that eating fruits like pears and apples reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes. Green vegetables: Green vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, tomatoes, and okra are low in calories and carbs, making them a great choice for managing blood sugar levels. These vegetables are rich in fibre, which can help stabilise blood sugar by slowing down the absorption of glucose.

This means that diabetic patients should prefer fibre-rich food. Completely avoid processed and refined foods. Take protein and healthy fats with food, this reduces GI even more. Eat 4-5 times a day in small portions.

