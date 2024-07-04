Are you suffering from blocked nose and sore throat? Try these home remedies to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to get relief from blocked nose and sore throat.

Getting wet in the rain, eating cold food or sleeping in AC can sometimes cause sore throat. Sore throat is common after a cold. Sometimes, shouting, changing eating habits or talking too much can cause a sore throat. Speech does not come out due to sore throat, but more trouble is caused by sore throat and pain. You can cure your throat by adopting some home remedies if it is sore. This will also cure the throat infection and give you a lot of relief. Know what home remedies can be used to cure sore throat?

Try these easy home remedies if you have a sore throat and a blocked nose

Gargle with salt water- You must gargle when you have a cold. This loosens the phlegm and gives relief from the cold. Gargle with salt water to get rid of sore throat. Add some salt to lukewarm water and then gargle with this water thoroughly for 5 minutes.

Chew ginger- Eating ginger will also provide relief from colds and reduce sore throat. Ginger contains such elements that relieve sore throat immediately. If you want, you can drink ginger tea, or ginger milk or chew small pieces of ginger by keeping them in your mouth. This will give you a lot of relief.

Cinnamon and honey- Eating cinnamon used in spices mixed with honey provides relief to the throat. Cinnamon has properties that relieve sore throat. For this, lick 1 teaspoon of honey mixed with cinnamon powder. Do not drink water for some time after this.

Black pepper- Black pepper should be eaten during the rainy season. It will provide relief from sore throat, cold and cough. For this, mix 1 teaspoon of black pepper powder with 1 teaspoon of honey and eat it. Both these things will provide relief from cold and cough. This will clear the blocked throat.

Apple cider vinegar- If you have a sore throat, apple cider vinegar can also prove to be an effective home remedy. For this, take 1 glass of lukewarm water and add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to it. Gargle with this water every morning and evening. It will give a lot of relief to your sore throat.

