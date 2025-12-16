AQI survival kit for Delhi pollution: What a nutritionist suggests to protect eyes, throat and skin As Delhi’s air quality turns severe, a nutritionist shares her everyday AQI survival kit—small, practical habits that help the body cope better with pollution.

New Delhi:

As air pollution continues to choke India’s capital, New Delhi’s Air Quality Index has crossed a severe level of 700, leaving residents struggling with irritated throats, burning eyes and dull skin. While stepping out has become unavoidable for many, small daily habits can still make a meaningful difference.

Delhi-based nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani recently shared her personal “AQI survival kit” on Instagram, offering a simple, practical way to protect the body during high pollution days. Her approach is not about perfection, but about gentle, everyday care that helps the body cope better with toxic air.

A nutritionist’s AQI survival kit

Lalwani calls it her everyday prep bag. “It’s not fancy, but these help me breathe easier, soothe my skin, and reduce irritation in my eyes and throat,” she shared. Here is what she recommends keeping close during smog-heavy days.

N95 mask

A well-fitted N95 mask helps filter fine particulate matter and reduces how much pollution you inhale outdoors. It is especially useful during travel or long commutes.

Steam inhaler

Steam inhalation helps clear nasal passages and offers relief from congestion caused by polluted air. Even a short session in the evening can feel calming.

Vitamin C with NAC

Vitamin C supports immunity, while NAC helps the body deal with oxidative stress caused by pollution. Together, they can offer internal support on difficult air days.

Nasal saline spray

A saline spray helps wash away pollutants trapped in the nasal lining. Using it once or twice a day can reduce dryness and irritation.

Ghee for nasal lining

Applying a small amount of ghee inside the nostrils is a traditional practice believed to protect and moisturise the nasal passage.

Hydrating electrolyte mix

Pollution can leave the body feeling fatigued. Staying hydrated with electrolytes helps maintain energy levels and supports overall balance.

Anti-pollution herbal tea

Herbal blends with tulsi, mulethi and ginger can soothe the throat and offer gentle antioxidant support.

Cold-pressed oils for skin

Pollution weakens the skin barrier. Natural oils help lock in moisture and protect the skin from dryness and irritation.

Sunglasses for eye protection

Sunglasses are not just for the sun. They also shield eyes from dust and polluted air.

High pollution days can feel overwhelming, but small, mindful steps can ease the impact. A simple survival kit, paired with rest and hydration, can help the body cope a little better until the air clears again, reminding us that consistency matters more than quick fixes.