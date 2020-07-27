Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HURIYALI/MAGENEASTMAN Anti-COVID: 5 essential things to do daily for boosting immunity

It has been several months since each and every one of us is individually fighting a war against coronavirus which began from China in December and has now been declared a pandemic. Not only this, but the monsoon season is also here. As much as we enjoy the rain, it is also the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are their highest, resulting in poor digestion and reduced immunity. This makes us more vulnerable to diseases and especially to COVID-19 during the season. Therefore it becomes crucial for everyone to eat foods and follow certain practices that will keep you healthy and away from not just the novel coronavirus but also other water-borne diseases such as indigestion, diarrhea, jaundice, etc.

1. Giloy Kadha by Swami Ramdev

Giloy is an Ayurvedic herb which along with strengthening your immunity can also prove to be effective in many diseases. Giloy contains glucoside called Giloin and tinosporin, Palmerin, and Tinospora acid. Apart from this, it contains copper, iron, phosphorus, zinc, calcium, magnesium as well as anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, etc that are helpful in keeping you away from all diseases.

If you want to drink a decoction or kadha of Giloy, then for this, add a piece of Giloy, 4-5 basil leaves, 2 black peppers, a little raw turmeric, a little ginger, a little ashwagandha and grind it. After this, heat 2 glasses of water in a pan and put this crushed material in it. Let it cook on low heat. When the water is half left. So turn off the gas and filter it in a cup and consume it lukewarm. It can be drunk half to one glass at a time.

2. Drink Haldi Milk:

Turmeric Milk is one of the best concoctions to stay healthy and free from various diseases. It helps in boosting immunity and has an antiseptic, anti-bacterial and anti-allergic in nature. Thus, it helps to fight the overall infections that might harm the body.

3. Vitamin C tablets

Vitamin C is essential for your body and is found in many fruits and vegetables, including oranges, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bell peppers, etc. There are also certain tablets or supplements available in the market. They are helpful because they can strengthen your body’s natural defenses and also help in increasing your immunity. Not only this, but these Vitamin C supplements daily can have similar cardiovascular benefits as regular exercise in overweight and obese adults.

4. Yoga - Suryanamaskar and Pranayam

There are a lot of yoga asanas and pranayam that if practiced daily can keep you healthy and fit. Here are their benefits:

Benefits of Suryanamaskar:

Increasing energy level

Increases immunity

Digestive system is better

Body gets flexibility

Memory is strong

Effective for weight gain

Detoxes the body

Skin glows

Stress relieves

Benefits of headstand

Stress and anxiety go away

Gives confidence, patience and fearlessness

Benefits of pranayam

Swami Ramdev stresses the importance of performing pranayamas daily as they maintain the proper flow of blood in the body. He suggests doing bhastrika, anulom vilom and kapalbhati daily as they keep diseases like hypertension, blood pressure, liver syndrome, sinus, stress, depression and diabetes away.

5. Detoxify and eat simple food with ghee

The best way to stay fit also depends on the type of lifestyle you have and the food you eat. So it is always recommended to eat as simple food as possible and top it off with ghee that in itself has a lot of amazing properties.

