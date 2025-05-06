Anthrax Outbreak in Thailand: Know causes, symptoms and treatment for this disease In addition to the first verified anthrax-related fatality in Thailand, two further individuals have been discovered to be afflicted. A public health alert has been issued in light of this. Let's know about the causes, symptoms and treatment for this disease.

The first death related to anthrax has been confirmed in Thailand; the person was about 53 years old. According to several media reports, the cause of death is eating cow meat. Apart from this, 2 more people have been found infected with it across the country. Now, the authorities have issued a public health alert (Anthrax in Thailand), and active monitoring is being done to prevent the spread of the disease because hundreds of people have been identified as coming in contact with this deadly bacteria. Now this disease has increased the concern of the people, so let's know what this disease is and how it spreads.

What is anthrax?

This disease spreads to humans through wild and domestic animals. According to experts, the bacteria of anthrax infection are found in the soil, and when a domestic or wild animal eats the soil or comes in contact with it, it spreads to humans as well. Apart from this, when a person eats the meat or drinks the milk of an animal infected with anthrax, it also makes them sick.

When anthrax enters the human body, it increases the number of its bacteria and slowly releases the toxin. This makes the condition of the person more serious, and if it is not treated on time, the person may even die.

What are its symptoms?

According to experts, the symptoms of anthrax disease depend on the type of infection, and the symptoms of this disease can be seen from 1 day to more than 2 months after coming in contact with the anthrax-causing bacteria. Its common symptoms include:

Itchy, small blisters appear on the skin

Excessive swelling around the wound

Lesions, usually painless, on the face, neck, and arms

Blisters on the skin after infection

Tremors and chest discomfort

Persistent pain in the stomach and head

What is the treatment?

If a person shows minor symptoms of anthrax, it is controlled through antibiotics, and in severe cases, the disease is treated through antitoxin medicines. Let us tell you that an indigenous vaccine is available in India to prevent this disease.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

