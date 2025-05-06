Air pollution fuels alarming rise in childhood asthma cases, experts share prevention tips Experts report that an increasing number of children with asthma symptoms are linked to poor air quality; timely diagnosis, awareness, and preventive care are key to managing the condition and improving the quality of life

There is an unsettling spike in childhood asthma cases, especially among children aged 6-10. Experts are observing a connection between increasing air pollution and asthma symptoms in children. As cities battle worsening air quality, parents and schools should recognise early warning signs and support affected children. It is necessary to ensure timely medical intervention to manage asthma through proper treatment and lifestyle changes. Prompt diagnosis and management of asthma will be beneficial for children.

Asthma affects the lungs and airways, making it difficult to breathe. In children, it often presents through persistent coughing, especially at night, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. While asthma can be triggered by allergens, weather changes, respiratory infections, and physical activity, environmental factors like air pollution have emerged as major contributors.

Dr Abha Mahashur, Pulmonologist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai: “Childhood asthma is a condition that needs vigilance, a high index of suspicion based on family history of asthma, and symptoms suggestive of allergic rhinitis, dermatitis urticaria, with respiratory symptoms like wheezing, coughing, and chest tightness, especially with seasonal variation. Air pollution, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5), vehicle exhaust, and industrial emissions, can irritate and inflame the airways, triggering or worsening asthma. Children are more vulnerable because their lungs are still developing, and they spend significant time outdoors. We’re seeing a clear increase in asthma cases among school-aged children, those living in urban areas with high pollution levels. Pollutants inflame the delicate airway lining, making it harder for children to breathe. In a month, 3-4 kids, aged 6-10, report symptoms like frequent coughing, breathlessness during play, disturbed sleep due to wheezing, and tightness in the chest. These kids were advised of timely intervention, and no one required hospital admissions. The emotional stress on families is also an important factor, as parents tend to become anxious, and children may feel isolated at school. Early diagnosis, consistent medication use, masking, and avoiding triggers such as venturing out when the air quality is poor can help control asthma and allow children to lead active lives.”

Dr Tanvi Bhatt, Pulmonologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, underscored, “Air pollution doesn’t just trigger asthma; it can also cause it. We are diagnosing asthma in around 1-2 children aged 6-10 who had no previous family history of the condition. They complain of a constant cough, wheezing, and breathlessness. Fortunately, there were no hospital admissions in kids. Continuous exposure to polluted air increases inflammation in the lungs, leading to chronic symptoms. Along with medication, it’s important to manage exposure by using indoor air purifiers, avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, and encouraging the use of masks. These steps, along with regular check-ups, go a long way in managing the condition effectively.”

Currently, there is a surge in cases of asthma in children. Timely diagnosis is key to controlling paediatric asthma early on. A lung function test, like spirometry, for children who show persistent symptoms. Even with a detailed symptom assessment, allergy testing can be done for children to detect asthma. Remember, diagnosing asthma early allows us to begin the right treatment plan and prevent long-term lung damage. When parents understand their child’s triggers and how to manage flare-ups, it can reduce emergency visits and hospitalisations. Parents shouldn’t delay the treatment,” said Dr Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head & Chief Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostic, Mumbai.

“Parents should watch for recurring coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath, especially at night or after play. Keep indoor air clean, use purifiers, avoid smoking indoors, and maintain good ventilation; help children avoid outdoor activities during high pollution days; ensure children wear masks if pollution levels are high; take the medication as prescribed by the doctor; and communicate with schools for support during physical activity or flare-ups, concluded Dr Abha.

