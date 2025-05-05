Can heatwaves trigger asthma attacks? Know the signs and tips to prevent Stay safe during heatwaves! Learn how extreme heat can trigger asthma attacks and discover essential signs to watch out for. Get expert tips to prevent asthma complications and breathe easy.

As the global temperature rises, heat waves are occurring with greater frequency, higher intensity, and longer duration. While the distress of scorching heat is universal, its effect can be most lethal for asthma sufferers. Dry heat combined with high pollution levels and allergens can bring on massive asthma attacks, even in those whose symptoms had long been well controlled. Knowledge of how heatwaves contribute to asthma can help you prepare ahead of time and prevent attacks from becoming fatal.

How Heatwaves Cause Asthma Attacks

According to Dr Suchita Pant, Associate Consultant – Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, heat waves have the potential to drastically increase the threat of asthma attacks by releasing a perfect storm of environmental stimuli. One of the main causes is the degradation of air quality. Heatwaves are likely to be associated with high ground-level ozone and air pollution, both of which are known to irritate airways and activate asthma symptoms. In addition, hot, dry air from intense heat can inflame and dehydrate the respiratory tract, inducing bronchospasms, or sudden constriction of the airway muscles.

Heat also causes an explosion of pollen and mould spores, which can worsen allergic asthma. Dehydration, another common side effect of heat, can thicken mucus in the lungs, making breathing a harder task. Finally, heat stress and fatigue can weaken the body's immune system, making patients more vulnerable to asthma attacks. All together, these conditions make heatwaves particularly dangerous for asthma patients.

Prevention and Management Tips

1. Stay Indoors During Peak Heat Hours (12 pm– 4 pm)

Schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are low. Use blinds or curtains to keep indoor spaces cool.

2. Create a Fresh and Cool Indoor Environment

Use fans, air conditioners, or cool showers. If possible, buy an air purifier to reduce indoor dust and allergens.

3. Frequent and Regular Water Intake

Drink water throughout the day, although you may not be thirsty. Dehydration makes the mucus in the airway thick, increasing asthma symptoms.

4. Monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI)

Utilise apps like AQI India, SAFAR-Air, or local weather resources to track pollen and pollution. Avoid going out if the air is contaminated.

5. Stick With Your Asthma Action Plan

Have your doctor update your plan with the current controller meds you take each day and the emergency guidelines. Always keep your relief inhaler on hand.

6. Pre-emptive Medical Check-Up

Before the beginning of summer, check with your physician to go over your medications. Change dosages or medications if necessary to ready yourself for more severe conditions.

7. Wear a Mask or Scarf Outside

Wearing a mask (N95, if available) will screen out allergens and pollutants. Wearing a cotton scarf over your nose and mouth lightly can also be protective.

8. Avoid Strenuous Exercise Near Heat

If exercise is part of your routine, move it indoors or in the morning. High-impact physical activity should be skipped during hot temperatures.

9. Manage Allergens in the House

Clean bedding regularly, vacuum carpets that have HEPA filters, and avoid indoor plants that can contain mould or pollen.

10. Inform Those Around You

Make sure that your loved ones, family, or co-workers understand how to assist you in case of an attack. Educate them on your emergency numbers and where to locate your inhaler.

Even with protection, heatwaves may lead to acute asthma attacks, especially when compounded by factors like bad air quality, dehydration, and allergens. This can lead to status asthmaticus, a potentially fatal condition necessitating emergent hospitalisation. Oxygen, medications, or mechanical ventilation are employed for treatment. Surgery in the form of lung volume reduction or even a transplant may be indicated in rare, chronic situations.

Heatwaves are dangerous for asthma patients, but if they are properly prepared and informed, their impacts can be controlled. Asthma need not be uncontrollable even in extreme heat if timely precautions and care are undertaken.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

