Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month 2025: 6 overlooked health issues that can lead to cognitive decline

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease of the brain that causes gradual loss of memory, judgement, and ability to function. It is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60–80% of cases. Every June, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month is observed to increase public understanding of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, honour those impacted, and encourage brain-healthy habits. Dr Jayanth S S, Consultant Dr Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, shares some frequently overlooked health issues that can accelerate cognitive decline.

1. Hearing Loss

Untreated, hearing loss can increase cognitive workload and contribute to social isolation — both major risk factors for dementia. Regular hearing tests and use of hearing aids have been linked to improved long-term cognitive function.

2. Type 2 Diabetes

High blood sugar can both damage brain blood vessels and cause inflammation, accelerating the progression of dementia. Treating diabetes with a combination of healthy eating, exercise, medication, and constant monitoring can help protect cognitive function.

3. Hypertension

Consistently high blood pressure can stress the blood vessels in the brain, restricting blood flow and contributing to the risk of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s. Modifying high blood pressure, especially in midlife, has been associated with a decrease in cognitive decline.

4. Depression

Depression is more than just an issue with mental health – it's also a major risk factor for cognitive decline if left untreated. It can cause memory, focus, and executive-function problems. Therapies, medications, physical exercise, and social engagement are treatment choices that can increase mental health and support brain function.

5. Sleep Apnoea

It reduces air supply to the brain and interrupts deep sleep, which is critical for memory and cognitive functions. Diagnosis (usually through a sleep study) and treatment, which can involve CPAP therapy or lifestyle adjustments, can improve sleep quality and cognitive function.

6. Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

Inflammation from obesity, insulin resistance and vascular problems can also lead to brain shrinkage and decline in thinking skills. Exercising and achieving a healthy weight, with diets such as the Mediterranean diet or the MIND diet, help improve brain health and reduce the risk of dementia.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

