Study suggest eating almonds daily may cut stress, here’s how much you need A new study in Scientific Reports reveals that eating over 60 grams of almonds daily may reduce oxidative stress, lower inflammation markers, and boost antioxidant enzymes. Learn how many almonds you should eat every day for better health.

New Delhi:

Indian moms have always believed that having almonds can fix everything. In fact, Almonds have long been regarded as a powerhouse of nutrients. Well, as it turns out, moms were right, according to a recent study on Almonds!

Research has added weight to almonds' reputation as a functional food. A recent systematic review published in Scientific Reports has found that regular almond consumption may help reduce stress and inflammation markers in adults. But the question is, how many almonds should you have every day?

Also read: Consuming too many Almonds can cause THESE side effects, know how many to eat in a day

What the study found about almonds

The review pulled together results from eight separate clinical trials to assess how almond supplementation affects oxidative stress. It is a process linked with inflammation, ageing, and chronic diseases. Researchers observed a clear dose-dependent relationship: participants who consumed more than 60 grams of almonds daily showed significant reductions in certain markers of cellular damage, including malondialdehyde (MDA) and 8-hydroxy-2’-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG).

The review also indicated that almond intake may improve antioxidant enzyme activity, particularly superoxide dismutase (SOD), an important enzyme that protects cells from damage. Yet the effect became less evident when the groups consumed amounts greater than 60 g, suggesting the presence of individual responses and dietary contexts.

Also read: Eating almonds can help manage blood sugar levels in Indians, finds study

How many almonds should you eat?

(Image Source : PEXELS)A handful of almonds is a natural way to support antioxidant health

Sixty grams of almonds means something on the order of two generous handfuls or about 45–50 nuts. This may seem like a lot, but on the other hand, based on research, such an amount might indeed confer protective benefits against DNA damage and oxidative stress.

Nutritionists, however, caution that this is a calorie-dense food and should be consumed in moderation. Therefore, they emphasise eating almonds as part of a balanced diet rather than along with calories already being consumed in other foods.

Why almonds stand out

Almonds are rich in vitamin E, polyphenols, and healthy fats, all of which contribute to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. The review highlights their potential as a natural way to counter stress at the cellular level. Still, the authors of the study stress the need for more standardised trials, as variability in results was influenced by factors such as how almonds were prepared, the health status of participants, and other dietary habits.

These conclusions are hopeful enough to see almonds as one element of healthy living. It's important that the individual include some exercise, adequate sleep, and balanced food in their everyday life for managing stress and inflammation. But for some who want an added layer of defence, a handful of almonds could be the easy help they're after.