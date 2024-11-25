Consuming too many Almonds can cause THESE side effects, know how many to eat in a day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consuming too many Almond can cause THESE side effects

Almonds are among the healthiest nuts for the body. Even today, people recommend eating cashews and almonds to improve health. Earlier, eating cashews almonds or other dry fruits was not within the reach of common people. At that time, neither did people have so much money nor was the production of these things high. But now the trend of eating dry fruits has increased in the middle class. People especially eat cashews and almonds in winters. Nutrient-rich powerhouse almonds help keep the body fit and keep many diseases away, but excessive consumption of almonds can also cause harm at times. Know what are the disadvantages of eating too many almonds and how many almonds should be eaten in a day.

Side Effects of Eating Too Many Almonds

Allergy - If you have any kind of allergy, then you should consume any nuts carefully. Those who are allergic to walnuts should also avoid eating almonds. Symptoms of allergy can be sore throat, itching in the cavity in the mouth, swollen lips or tongue, and swelling in the cheeks. Weight gain - People who eat too many almonds may gain weight instead of losing weight. Because almonds also contain calories. About 1 ounce of almonds contains 160 calories. Therefore, to lose weight, consume almonds in limited quantities. Constipation - Almonds are rich in fiber which helps in maintaining healthy intestines and improving gut health. But eating too many almonds can cause harm instead of benefit. Sometimes eating too many almonds can cause constipation. Kidney stones - If you have kidney stones, you should avoid eating too many almonds. Almonds contain high amounts of oxalate, which increases the risk of kidney stones. Gas and heartburn - People who have acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should eat almonds in small quantities. Eating too many almonds can cause heartburn and gas acidity. Bleeding - Almonds contain a lot of vitamin E. Vitamin E prevents blood from clotting. In such a situation, eating too many almonds can stop blood clotting. This can cause problems like heavy bleeding and bleeding not stopping.

How many almonds should one eat in a day?

To stay healthy, you should eat about 5-6 almonds a day. People who do intense workouts can also eat 8-10 almonds. Eating almonds always soaked in water is more beneficial. Eating almonds on an empty stomach in the morning is considered beneficial.

