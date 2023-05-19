Ajwain, a powerful remedy for autoimmune disorder| Know all the health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ajwain is of great significance for people suffering from arthritis due to their anti-inflammatory characteristic

Ajwain or carrom seeds is a common Indian kitchen spice used frequently in curries, paratha stuffing, mathris, samosas, pakodas, and other dishes to enhance the taste as well as ease digestion. The ajwain in Ayurveda is considered a powerful cleanser and can stimulate appetite and fix digestive issues.

Most of the time it is recommended to ajwain raw or roasted with a pinch of salt in case of food poisoning or acidity issues. The powerful seeds are also added to a lactating mother’s food as it helps with healing. To deal with the daily problems in our body, here are all the benefits of ajwain:

1. Relief from menstrual cramps:

Ajwain water is an effective remedy to get rid of the throbbing cramps that can make one’s life difficult during menstruation. To make ajwain water, mix ½ tablespoon of carrom seeds and ½ tablespoon of rock salt and have this mix with a glass of warm water. This can reduce your need to take painkillers during periods.

2. Helps control blood sugar:

Ajwain seeds must be consumed by diabetes patients regularly as they can stabilize blood glucose levels. It can be added to curries, rotis, or consumed after meals. Adding ajwain to your meals can prevent spike in blood glucose levels which can help keep your blood sugar in control.

3. Relieve arthritis pain:

Ajwain can help reduce symptoms of autoimmune disorders like arthritis, spondylitis, Hashimoto, etc due to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. One must add it to drinks, curries, and parathas to reap its benefits.

4. Digestive issues:

Ajwain consumption can help combat flatulence, indigestion, and stomach infections. A simple tea made by boiling Ajwain in water for a few minutes is all you need.

5. Helps heal new mothers:

Ajwain is added to the food of new mothers for its powerful healing properties. It is recommended for lactating mothers as it helps with recovery and improves blood flow.

