Air pollution may trigger heart attacks even in healthy adults, warns cardiologist

Heart attacks have for many years been attributed much to lifestyle issues like smoking, poor diet, lack of exercise, or family history of heart disease. But growing evidence now points to another, far less visible threat, the air we breathe.

According to Dr Himanshu Gupta, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, air pollution is emerging as a serious and independent risk factor for heart attacks, even among people who otherwise consider themselves healthy.

“Many patients are surprised when they hear this,” Dr Gupta says. “They eat well, exercise regularly, don’t smoke, yet they still experience cardiac events. Air pollution is increasingly proving to be one of the missing pieces in this puzzle.”

How polluted air affects the heart and blood vessels

Air pollution doesn’t stop at the lungs. When we inhale polluted air containing fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, these microscopic particles pass through the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Once inside the body, they trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, which can damage the endothelium, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. “When the endothelium is damaged, blood vessels lose their ability to dilate properly,” explains Dr Gupta. “This can make the blood thicker, promote clot formation and reduce oxygen delivery to the heart.” These changes significantly increase the risk of a heart attack.

Why even healthy people are not fully protected

One of the most concerning aspects of pollution-related heart risk is that it doesn’t discriminate. “Air pollution acts silently,” Dr Gupta says. “You don’t feel it the way you feel chest pain or breathlessness. But inside the body, it sets off a chain reaction that can destabilise plaques in blood vessels or increase clotting tendency.”

This is why heart attacks linked to pollution are being reported in younger adults and in those without traditional risk factors. Over time, repeated exposure keeps the cardiovascular system in a state of low-grade inflammation, making it more vulnerable to sudden events.

Steps to protect your heart from air pollution

While complete avoidance of air pollution exposure is impossible, there are various precautions that may limit its effects on cardiovascular health. The daily index of air quality helps to understand how outdoor activities can be planned or scheduled. This difference in high-pollution days may be facilitated simply by limiting outdoor exposure. Also, wearing special masks like N95 and KN95 will block a significant percentage of harmful particles.

Equally important is the improvement of indoor air quality. “Air purifiers at home or work can help reduce indoor pollution, especially for people living near busy roads or industrial areas,” Dr Gupta notes.

A heart-healthy diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, fruits and vegetables can help counter oxidative stress. Regular physical activity remains important, but exercise should ideally be shifted indoors on days when air quality is poor. Routine health check-ups are essential, particularly for those with diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of heart disease. Early detection allows timely medical intervention, whether through medication or, in severe cases, procedures like angiography or stenting.

Why air pollution is now a public health warning

The link between air pollution and heart attacks is a reminder that cardiovascular health isn’t shaped only by personal choices; it’s also shaped by the environment we live in.“This is no longer just a concern for people with known heart disease,” Dr Gupta says. “Air pollution is a public health issue that affects everyone. Until the air becomes cleaner, awareness and small protective steps are our best defence.”

In a world where polluted air has become part of daily life, protecting the heart now begins with recognising an invisible risk, one breath at a time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.