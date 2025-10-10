AIIMS Delhi performs India’s first robotic renal transplant on kidney failure patient AIIMS Delhi performs India’s first robotic renal transplant, marking a major breakthrough in kidney surgery and robotic medical innovation in India.

New Delhi:

A 45-year-old man with kidney failure received India's first robotic renal transplant from surgeons at AIIMS, Delhi, which they said was the first in a government hospital.

Dr Virendra Bansal, a professor in the surgery department and chief transplant surgeon at AIIMS, Delhi, said the procedure was performed using the Da Vinci Xi surgical system, a robotic platform that allows minimally invasive surgery with improved precision, dexterity, and 3D visualisation.

With this technology, patients often benefit from smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, less pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications, allowing them to return home sooner, Dr Bansal explained.

The patient, who had been on dialysis, arrived at the Nephrology department of AIIMS about six months prior, Dr Krishna Asuri, another professor in the Department of Surgery, stated.

"He was evaluated for kidney transplantation, and a suitable donor was identified. After the due process of transplant workup, he was sent to the department of surgery for kidney transplantation," Dr Asuri said.

Subsequently, he underwent kidney transplantation on September 3, which became a landmark in the institute's history for the first robotic transplant in a government hospital.

The surgery lasted approximately four hours and was performed under general anaesthesia, Dr Asuri noted.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Bansal said that the Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system facilitated small incisions in the lower abdomen.

"The donated kidney was inserted through a 4-5 cm incision in the pelvis, and the kidney was joined with the blood vessels of the patient. The ureter was joined with the patient's urinary bladder using the robotic system," Dr Bansal stated.

Immediately after the surgery, the patient showed good urine output, and the donated kidney began functioning well, he said.

"The creatinine levels came down to 1.2, and the patient was discharged after 10 days of hospital stay," Dr Bansal added.

Since the initial case, four more patients have undergone robotic kidney transplants at AIIMS, Delhi, he mentioned further.

The Department of Surgical Disciplines, AIIMS Delhi, officially launched the advanced da Vinci surgical system a few months ago to strengthen access to advanced surgical care and address intricate surgical challenges.

Dr Bansal emphasised that the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery is a crucial advancement in providing minimally invasive, precise treatments to a larger population, setting a benchmark for public healthcare in India.

Dr Krishna added that the adoption of this technology is important given the rising number of end-stage kidney disease cases across the country, which has led to an increasing demand for precision-driven treatments.

(With PTI Inputs)