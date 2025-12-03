Male fertility and ageing: Doctor explains how sperm changes after 35 Male fertility also declines with age, affecting sperm motility, DNA quality and IVF success. Dr Vishal Thakur explains how ageing changes sperm and what men can do to protect fertility.

New Delhi:

For years, fertility has mainly been discussed with regard to women. However, physicians now emphasise a salient fact: men, too, undergo age-related infertility decline, and its contribution to conception is much greater than assumed by most.

Dr. Vishal Thakur, Centre Clinical Director at Indira IVF Hospital, Vadodara, explains what ageing really does to male sperm.

How age changes sperm

From the mid-30s, and more sharply after 40, there is a decline in seminal quality. The motility of sperm decreases, semen volume reduces, and abnormally shaped sperm become more common. The genetic material inside sperm is also at risk of damage due to ageing. This doesn’t mean men stop being able to father children; it does mean the chances of natural conception reduce, and the success rates of IVF or ICSI may be lower.

Why sperm DNA damage matters

DNA fragmentation is one of the major concerns in ageing men, where small breaks occur in the sperm’s genetic material. These breaks can interfere with embryo development, increase the risk of miscarriage, and make fertility treatments less successful. According to Dr. Thakur, this damage mainly occurs due to oxidative stress.

Why these changes happen

Ageing impacts multiple systems linked to fertility. Testosterone levels decline gradually, slowing the production of sperm. The testes also become less efficient, reducing both quantity and quality.

Lifestyle still plays a big role

Apart from age, lifestyle choices also play a role in male infertility. Including antioxidant-rich foods in diet, avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight are some ways men can improve sperm quality as they age.

What this means for men planning fatherhood

Age does not stop men from becoming fathers, but it does change the biology of sperm in ways that can influence conception and pregnancy outcomes. It’s only after understanding these changes that men can plan better, maintain good health, and make sensible decisions about family-building. Fertility is truly a shared responsibility, and recognising the role of male age is an essential part of that journey.