Adenosine therapy can help with Coronavirus, Asthma and other respiratory problems, know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Respiratory illness: Representative image

The introduction of adenosine therapy can be revolutionary for chronic respiratory diseases like tuberculosis, lung fibrosis, asthma, and the novel coronavirus, India-based nutraceutical firm, Ojasveda has put together a research inclusive study on the subject matter. For the Adenosine therapy, the study proposed an immune-modulatory compound named 3′-Deoxyadenosine derived from a rare species of mushroom. Effects of this compound later are seen in the positive light when used along with PA-824 also marketed as Pretomanid.

The proposed treatment demonstrated how colony-forming units/Counts have shown an immense decline when treated with adenosine therapy for a period of 8 weeks.

The Adenosine Therapy improved the quality of life of the patients by reducing asthma-related symptoms and asthma onset frequency / severity, while it significantly attenuated asthma-induced inflammation at a 3-month intervention period, as demonstrated by decreased expression of inflammatory biomarkers.

Read: Diabetes to weight loss: 5 reasons why munching on roasted Chana is good for health

Adenosine therapy is also reported to have pro-apoptotic effects on human lung adenocarcinoma A549 cells, to reduce the survival of hepatocellular fibrosis and the spread cystic formation. Research also suggested how the effects were more elaborate when acted as an adjuvant to the prescribed regime.

Read: Potatoes good for heart health; know the reasons why

Later this year, Ojasveda will be releasing a much elaborate study for the Introduction of the now researched Adenosine Therapy and regulating it with all mandated requirements with the list of clinics where the proposed therapy will be introduced for more profound clinical studies.

Latest Health News