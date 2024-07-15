A pinch of turmeric can help to get rid of bad cholesterol stuck in veins, know how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A pinch of turmeric can help to get rid of bad cholesterol stuck in veins.

Turmeric is a spice that has been used for centuries in cooking and medicine. This spice, full of medicinal properties, contains a curcumin compound which is very beneficial for your health. Turmeric is very effective in brightening the skin and controlling cholesterol. Due to an increase in bad cholesterol, people start falling prey to heart diseases. In such a situation, to control increasing cholesterol, use turmeric in this way.

Turmeric controls cholesterol

Several studies have shown that turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help lower cholesterol levels. Curcumin is believed to work by blocking the production of cholesterol in the liver and increasing the elimination of cholesterol from the body. Additionally, turmeric may also help lower triglyceride levels and prevent the formation of plaque in the arteries, reducing the risk of heart disease.

A pinch of turmeric can also help control these health issues

Beneficial in joint pain: Curcumin present in turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, which can help in reducing joint pain.

Protects from oxidative stress: Turmeric is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from damage caused by oxidative stress.

Controls blood pressure: Turmeric helps lower cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure and prevent blood clots, thereby improving heart health.

Beneficial for the brain: Turmeric provides peace to the mind by reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Digestive health: Using turmeric improves digestion.

How to use turmeric

Turmeric tea is beneficial for cholesterol. Add raw turmeric pieces, black pepper and cinnamon powder in hot water. When the water boils, filter it and drink it after adding honey. This water will not only reduce cholesterol but will also strengthen immunity and will also help in reducing weight.

However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before using turmeric as a cholesterol-lowering method, as it may interact with certain medications and supplements.

