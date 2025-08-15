7,000 steps a day may be the sweet spot for long-term health A new global study reveals that walking 7,000 steps daily can lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and early death. Experts say this target is achievable for most adults.

New Delhi:

How many steps should a healthy person take? Finally, we have an answer! In fact, a walking study at the international level, the 7,000 steps tie-up, has the highest potential to improve health and avert the risk of developing chronic illnesses.

The result of the research, published in The Lancet Public Health, is from a review of 57 studies conducted on more than 160,000 adult individuals. Even though it is this lower target, the researchers have concluded, it may bring considerable protection from dying early or developing diseases.

Also read: The 6-6-6 walking routine that could change your life

Key health benefits linked to 7,000 steps

Lower risk of early death and heart disease

There was a 47% reduction in risk of all-cause mortality and deaths due to cardiovascular diseases in people who walked around 7,000 steps daily compared to those who did less than that.

Reduced risk of dementia and diabetes

This same group experienced a 38% decrease in odds of dementia and a 14% decrease in the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers also reported that participants in this group showed a 22% reduction in symptoms of depression.

Fewer falls in older adults

Among participants over 60, walking regularly also led to a 28% reduction in falls, a key contributor to disability in older populations.

Why do the benefits plateau after 7,000 steps

The data revealed a “dose-response” effect; health benefits increased sharply with step counts up to 7,000, but gains were smaller beyond that. Experts say this makes the target both achievable and sustainable for most people.

Dr Melody Ding, lead author and public health researcher at the University of Sydney, said: “Seven thousand steps is a realistic goal for the majority of adults. It’s measurable, easy to track, and doesn’t require gym memberships or expensive equipment.”

Also read: Walk daily? Know how many steps per day is good for health according to your age

Even modest activity counts

4,000 steps still makes a difference

The research showed that walking as few as 4,000 steps per day offered measurable health improvements compared to extremely low activity levels.

Dr Kanwar Kelley, a lifestyle medicine specialist, emphasised that consistency matters more than chasing big numbers. “The key is to make movement part of your daily life,” he said. “That could mean taking the stairs, walking during lunch breaks, or doing errands on foot.”

How to build a 7,000-step habit

Break it into chunks: Three 10-minute walks can get you close to your goal.

Add active commutes: Park farther away or get off public transport one stop early.

Track your progress: Use a pedometer, smartwatch, or phone app.

Mix in variety: Try different walking routes to keep it engaging.

If 10,000 steps a day has felt daunting, science now backs a more approachable 7,000-step target. Experts say this level of daily movement can help cut the risk of multiple chronic illnesses — and it’s achievable without major lifestyle overhauls.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.