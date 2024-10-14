Walk daily? Know how many steps per day is good for health according to your age

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how many steps per day is good for health.

If there is anything that is the easiest exercise, then it is walking. Yes, walking is the easiest exercise that can be done at any age. Walking not only reduces obesity but also keeps many diseases away from the body. Although a person is advised to walk 10 thousand steps a day, to complete this you need to walk at least 1 hour daily. But according to age, walking can be less or more for you. Let us know how long you should walk every day at your age. So that you can keep the risk of diseases away for a long time and keep the body fit.

To keep your body fit, take out some time at any time of the day. Fitness experts believe that a walk in the morning or evening is most effective for health. Walking is a workout that you can do anywhere by yourself without any tool or gym. People of any age can do it easily.

How much walking should one do daily according to age?

If we talk according to age, children between 5 and 7 years should walk at least 12,000 to 15,000 steps daily. If you are a youth between 18 and 40 years old, you should walk at least 12,000 steps daily. A 40-year-old person should walk about 11,000 steps daily. A 50-year-old person should walk 10,000 steps daily. If you are above 60 years, you should complete 8,000 steps in a day.

How many steps should you walk daily?

You should walk for at least half an hour every day. Try to walk 10,000 steps in a day. However, the distance and steps taken can vary according to your age. You can count your steps with the help of an app. If you normally walk for 1 hour and do it at a good speed, then you walk about 4-5 kilometres. If you walk briskly, you walk about 5-6 kilometres in 1 hour. In this way, your day's goal can be achieved. The remaining steps are completed through whatever work you do or walking throughout the day.

