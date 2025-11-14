6 signs you might have prediabetes and not know it Prediabetes often develops quietly, with subtle symptoms that are easy to overlook but important to recognise early. Understanding these warning signs can help you take action sooner and reduce your risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes.

Prediabetes is one of those conditions that often goes unnoticed because it doesn’t always cause clear or dramatic symptoms. Yet, it quietly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other serious health problems.

According to Dr Aprajita Pradhan, Senior Consultant & Unit Head - Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max Hospital - Dwarka, understanding your body’s signals can help you take control early — when it’s still possible to reverse the condition through lifestyle changes. Here are six signs that might suggest you have prediabetes and don’t know it.

Constant fatigue: Feeling unusually tired even after a good night’s sleep could be a sign your body isn’t using glucose efficiently. When cells become resistant to insulin, glucose remains in the blood instead of being converted into energy. This leaves you feeling drained, sluggish, and less motivated throughout the day.

Increased thirst and frequent urination: High blood sugar levels can make your kidneys work overtime to remove excess glucose. This can lead to dehydration and a constant need to drink water or use the restroom more often than usual — even at night.

Persistent hunger: When your body can’t effectively use sugar for fuel, you may feel hungry soon after eating. This is because your cells are still signalling for energy, leading to overeating and, over time, weight gain around the belly — another red flag for insulin resistance.

Blurred vision: Changes in fluid levels caused by high blood sugar can make the lenses in your eyes swell, temporarily affecting your ability to focus. Many people dismiss this as eye strain, but if it happens frequently, it’s worth checking your blood sugar.

Dark patches on the skin: A common early warning sign of insulin resistance is acanthosis nigricans — dark, velvety skin around the neck, armpits, or groin. These patches are not harmful but are often one of the first visible clues of prediabetes.

Slow healing and frequent infections: When blood sugar stays elevated, it interferes with circulation and weakens the immune system. As a result, cuts or bruises may take longer to heal, and you might experience frequent skin infections, gum problems, or yeast infections.

Prediabetes can develop silently over several years, which is why routine blood sugar checks are so important — especially if you’re overweight, have a family history of diabetes, or lead a sedentary lifestyle. The good news is that prediabetes is not a permanent diagnosis. Regular exercise, maintaining a balanced diet rich in fibre and whole foods, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can all help restore your body’s sensitivity to insulin.

Listening to your body and acting early can make all the difference. Small daily choices — like swapping sugary drinks for water, walking after meals, and eating balanced breakfasts — can help you stay in control. Awareness is the first step toward prevention, and catching these subtle signs could be your opportunity to turn your health around before diabetes develops.

