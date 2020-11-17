5 precautions to take when dealing with smog this year

Image Source : PTI Tips to deal with smog

The levels of air pollution during Diwali this year were found much higher as compared to the last year while a significant dip was found in noise pollution level, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed on Sunday. In a special report, the CPCB said almost all pollutants reported higher values on Diwali day and pre-Diwali day this year as compared to 2019.

Fog is a low-lying cloud where accumulation of water takes place from local water bodies. Fog rarely lasts longer after sunrise and has no major ill effect other than reduced visibility. However, it is when this fog is mixed with pollutants to form 'smog' that it becomes dangerous for your health.

The main reason for the formation of smog is the increasing air pollution. Air pollutants from cars and Diwali crackers like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and various industrial pollutants like carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, ozone and particulate matter mix with fog to form a dense layer in the atmosphere called smog, explains Dr. Sandeep Jassal, Alternative Medicine, who also consults on Practo.

Facing a worse spell of persistent smog again this year, Delhi and its NCR region's air quality has slipped to 'hazardous' levels. As a result, stepping out even for the shortest periods of time can have effects like headache, nausea, breathlessness, burning in eyes etc. for Delhi residents.

Preventive measures to follow:

Stay indoors as much as possible.

Avoid taxing physical activity.

Wearing masks while stepping out (even for short durations).

Hydration is also extremely important in such situations since water flushes out the toxins out of body.

Avoid morning jogs and other outdoor activities for some time.

Consider investing in air purifiers.

Eat foods that boost your immunity such as Vitamin C rich citrus fruits.

Herbal preparations like Triphala Powder, Pippali Powder mixed with Ginger and Turmeric powder along with honey and warm water is very helpful in preventing the damaging effects of smog.