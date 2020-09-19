5 Easiest home remedies for knee pain that will work wonders

Image Source : FREEPIK Apply ice packs for knee pain

Old or young, knee pain is a common issue in all age groups. Be it walking, gyming, running or sometimes even winters can make things worse for you. And amidst going through the pain, the first thing one does is to depend on pain killers. But before you step out to visit a pharmacist and pop some pills try considering the natural remedies. Yes, read on to know how can knee pain be dealt with the easily available ingredients at the comfort of your home.

Go for carom seeds

These seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing swelling and redness which are caused due to arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.

How to use

Crush carom seeds with water.

Simply apply the paste on your knees.

Try camphor oil

Camphor oil increases your blood circulation and helps in relieving stress and irritation on your joints.

How to use

Add a tspn of camphor powder to a cup of hot coconut oil. But make sure that the oil is not boiling.

Let it cool and massage on your knees twice a day to get the desired results.

Apply castor oil

Castor oil contains anti-inflammatory compounds which treats inflammation and improves your condition.

How to use

Gently massage your paining knee with warm castor oil.

Choose turmeric

Turmeric is a potent antiseptic compound that contains curcumin which is anti-inflammatory and helps in reducing your pain.

How to use

Mix a tspn of turmeric powder with water.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Repeat the process twice every day to get the desired results.

Pick ice packs

Many experts believe that ice packs can help you get relief from knee pain almost immediately. It also reduces swelling and inflammation.

How to use

Wrap some ice cubes in a plastic bag or a towel.

Now gently apply it on your knees for 15 to 20 minutes.

Use it 3 to 4 times a day to get the best results.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage