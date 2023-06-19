10 Signs to identify postpartum depression

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A tired new mother who doesn't know how to to care of her child when she is herself not her complete self.

Many new moms experience changes in their mood after the birth of their child. They keep wondering why they feel sad, irritable, anxious, etc. even after experiencing the miracle of childbirth. However, this is just a consequence of the changes her body goes through which may be physical, hormonal, mental, etc. This usually goes on for two weeks. This behavior is considered concerning only when it prolongs for a period longer than two weeks. The depression a mother goes into longer than two weeks is medically identified as postpartum depression.

Signs of postpartum depression:

Difficulty bonding with your children

Loss of appetite

Excessive crying

Inability to sleep

Overwhelming fatigue

Withdrawing from friends and family

Severe mood swings

Reduced interest in activities

Fear of not being a good mother

Intense irritability

Severe anxiety

Panic attacks

Feeling of guilt and shame

And many more. This may continue for months and sometimes even a year. It may even lead to neglecting the care of the child, which is why it is important that you do not ignore these signs and visit a doctor who can help you.

Apart from a doctor, there are things even you can do to help yourself:

Taking some time out for yourself

Sharing your feeling with at least one person you trust

Getting sleep regularly

Relying more on your family, partner and friends

Making it a point to step outdoors

Postpartum depression can make you feel guilty or ashamed and you might project these feelings to not being a good enough mother. However, what you need to understand is that this is not something you can control. A baby brings enormous changes into your life, so taking some time to accept that change is not a bad thing. You just have to notice your behavior and get help if required.

