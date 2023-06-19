10 Signs to identify postpartum depression

Many new moms experience changes in their mood after the birth of their child. They keep wondering why they feel sad, irritable, anxious, etc. even after experiencing the miracle of childbirth. However, this is just a consequence of the changes her body goes through which may be physical, hormonal, mental, etc. This usually goes on for two weeks. This behavior is considered concerning only when it prolongs for a period longer than two weeks. The depression a mother goes into longer than two weeks is medically identified as postpartum depression.
Signs of postpartum depression:
- Difficulty bonding with your children
- Loss of appetite
- Excessive crying
- Inability to sleep
- Overwhelming fatigue
- Withdrawing from friends and family
- Severe mood swings
- Reduced interest in activities
- Fear of not being a good mother
- Intense irritability
- Severe anxiety
- Panic attacks
- Feeling of guilt and shame
And many more. This may continue for months and sometimes even a year. It may even lead to neglecting the care of the child, which is why it is important that you do not ignore these signs and visit a doctor who can help you.
Apart from a doctor, there are things even you can do to help yourself:
- Taking some time out for yourself
- Sharing your feeling with at least one person you trust
- Getting sleep regularly
- Relying more on your family, partner and friends
- Making it a point to step outdoors
Postpartum depression can make you feel guilty or ashamed and you might project these feelings to not being a good enough mother. However, what you need to understand is that this is not something you can control. A baby brings enormous changes into your life, so taking some time to accept that change is not a bad thing. You just have to notice your behavior and get help if required.