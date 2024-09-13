10 powerful benefits of human milk for infants' brain development

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of human milk for infants' brain development.

Human milk (HM) is widely recognised for its numerous health benefits, but its impact on brain development in the infant is particularly profound. Packed with essential nutrients, growth factors, and bioactive compounds, HM plays a critical role in shaping an infant’s cognitive abilities and overall brain health. From fostering early brain development to enhancing memory and learning abilities, the benefits of breastfeeding extend well beyond basic nourishment.

This listicle delves into 10 significant ways HM contributes to an infant’s brain health shared by Dr Bikramjit Das, MBBS, MD (Pediatrics), DM (Neonatology) Consultant Neonatologist Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre, Newtown Kolkata.

Rich in essential carbohydrates

The principal carbohydrate in HM is lactose, a disaccharide and a great source of slow-release energy, that exerts modelling effects on the gut flora and stimulates brain development.

Anti-inflammatory properties

The anti-inflammatory components in HM, such as lactoferrin and transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), help reduce inflammation in the gut and lungs. This anti-inflammatory effect can prevent systemic inflammation that could negatively impact brain health.

Supports synapse formation

Myo-inositol is a micronutrient present in HM that increases the number and size of synaptic connections between neurons thereby increasing neural connectivity. These connections are essential for brain communication, processing information, and overall cognitive functions.

Rich in human milk oligosaccharides (HMO)

HM is rich in nearly 200 varieties of HMO that supply fucose and sialic acid which play a role in learning and memory. Sialic acid-rich HMOs promote synapse formation that supports neurodevelopment.

Supports healthy gut-brain axis

The gut microbiome influenced by HMOs produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, which are important for gut-brain signalling. These SCFAs support the integrity of the gut lining, reduce gut permeability, and influence brain function by producing neurotransmitters that regulate inflammation and support the gut-brain communication network that influences brain development, mood, and cognitive abilities.

Rich in essential fatty acids

Lipid is the main source of energy in HM and it is rich in long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFA) such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and arachidonic acid (ARA), which are essential in crucial physiological processes including growth and immunological response, which are critical for brain development.

Enhanced cognitive development

HM contains sphingomyelin a lipid that plays a critical role in the formation of myelin, a lipid-rich substance that ensures the transmission of nerve impulses and provides an appropriate environment for the survival of neurons, further supporting superior cognitive outcomes, including a higher intelligence quotient (IQ) and better cognitive abilities.

Provides antioxidants

HM is rich in antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, which protect the infant's brain cells from damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants ensure healthy brain development by preventing oxidative stress and promoting cell health.

Reduces risk of neurodevelopmental disorders

Breastfeeding has been linked to a lower risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The unique composition of HM supports healthy brain development, potentially reducing the risk of these conditions.

Supports neural growth

HM contains growth factors like epidermal growth factor (EGF), insulin growth factor (IGF), and micro RNAs (miRNA) that help the brain and nervous system grow and develop. EGF and miRNA support the creation and maturation of brain cells, helping to build a healthy and functioning brain, essential for overall brain development and the ability to process information.

