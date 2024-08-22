Does breastfeeding increase or reduce the chance of childhood obesity? Know from expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether breastfeeding increases or reduces the chance of childhood obesity.

Due to its many advantages for both mother and child, breast milk has long been regarded as a baby's ideal nutritional birthright. However, the question remains whether it increases or reduces the chances of childhood obesity. Breast milk is extremely important in an infant's life since it provides all the vital nutrients, antibodies, and enzymes for proper growth and development. The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, with continued breastfeeding along with complementary foods for up to two years or beyond. Breast milk changes according to the baby's age and provides a balance of nutrients.

When it comes to breastfeeding being related to obesity, evidence shows that it could help lower the chances of a child becoming obese. Various studies have stated that infants who are breastfed have less tendency to become obese compared to formula-fed ones. According to a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, children who had been breastfed for at least six months had a 13 per cent reduced risk of obesity compared to those who did not.

How beneficial is breast milk?

When we asked Dr Sakshi K Bhardwaj, Consultant - Lactation Sciences, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, regarding the same, she said that breast milk contains hormones like leptin and adiponectin, which are involved in the regulation of body fat and metabolism. These hormones seem to help an infant who is breastfed, it regulates their hunger and intake of energy such that the child would have less of a tendency to overeat and gain excessive weight. Breastfeeding also offers better regulation of food intake by allowing the baby to eat until full, which may result in healthier eating habits. On the other hand, formula-fed babies could be fed the milk in the bottle even if they were already full, which leads to overfeeding.

As for mothers, a good lifestyle and habits are needed to have both sufficient quality and quantity of breast milk.

Eat a Nutrient-Rich Diet: Focus on consuming a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins to enhance the quality and quantity of your breast milk.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support milk production.

Rest When Possible: Sleep when your baby sleeps to ensure you're well rested, which can help maintain your energy levels for breastfeeding.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: Stress can affect milk production, so consider practising relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga.

Engage in Light Physical Activity: Incorporate gentle postnatal exercises to aid in weight management and improve overall well-being.

Focus on Mental Health: Prioritise your mental health by seeking support from loved ones, seeking counselling, or joining support groups.

Seek Professional Help When Needed: If you encounter challenges with breastfeeding, don't hesitate to consult a lactation consultant or healthcare provider for guidance and support.

Create a Comfortable Feeding Environment: Ensure that you have a calm and comfortable space for breastfeeding, free from distractions.

Breastfeeding has been shown to lower the risk of obesity in children, among a host of other health-related advantages. In this regard, taking good care of themselves is an important strategy for a mother seeking to ensure she provides her baby with the best nutritional start in life and sets the foundation for a healthy future.

