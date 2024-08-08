Vinesh Phogat retirement: Haryana CM promises medalist-level felicitation for wrestler

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Hours after ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from the sport after being disqualified from the finals of the Olympics, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said the state will felicitate their daughter like a medalist only.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Haryana Chief Minister announced the state government's decision that Phogat, who entered the finals of the wrestling match at the Paris Olympics 2024 but was disqualified due to being 100 grams overweight, will be honored with all the respect, rewards, and facilities that the Haryana government gives to the Olympic silver medalist.

He said, "Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play in the final of the Olympics, but she is a champion for all of us."

"Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medalist. All the respect, rewards, and facilities that the Haryana government gives to the Olympic silver medalist will be gratefully given to Vinesh Phogat as well. We are proud of you, Vinesh," he added.

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Olympics disqualification

Significantly, the development followed after Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling after being disqualified for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her 50 kg category gold medal bout, supposed to happen on Wednesday.

While she had appealed against her disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal, the 29-year-old earlier in the day said, her courage is crushed now, and she is bidding adieu to the sport.

"Ma, wrestling has won; I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams, and my courage; everything is broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive me," the two-time world championship bronze medalist said in her social media post.

CAS to decide over Vinesh Phogat's appeal today

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that an ad hoc division of the CAS, which has been set up here for the resolution of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony, will take up her appeal in the next few hours.

Significantly, Phogat spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

