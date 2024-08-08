Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Olympics disqualification, says 'meri himmat toot gayi...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who appealed against her disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), announced her retirement on Thursday. The development followed a heartbreaking disqualification, which cost her a Silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. She was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category Gold medal bout on Wednesday.

"Mom, wrestling won and I lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my spirit, everything is crushed and I don't have strength any more. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024 Will forever be grateful to you all. Please forgive me," she announced her retirement in a post on X.

Vinesh's appeal against Olympic disqualification

Earlier, Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the 50kg category Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal after being forced out for being 100gm overweight in the morning weigh-in.

She had to be taken to a polyclinic at the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out. An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. The matter will be taken up on Thursday.