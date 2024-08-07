'It's hard luck..': Vinesh Phogat's first reaction after disqualification from medal event at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024

India's women's national coach Virender Dahiya revealed Vinesh Phogat's first reaction to her disqualification from a medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, August 7. In one of the biggest heartbreaks in sports, the ace Indian wrestler was disqualified before the final bout for a gold medal in the women's 50kg category.

Vinesh was scheduled to play the final against the USA Sarah Hildebrandt after a string of sensational performances on Tuesday. Vinesh stunned the world no.1 and reigning champion Yui Susaki in her first round and then stormed into the final to become the first Indian women's wrestler to achieve this feat.

But the organisers stunned the 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana with a disqualification stunt after she weighed 100 gm more before the final. She also missed out on a silver medal and finished last in the category in a big blow for the Indian contingent.

Vinesh's shock and unexpected exit without a medal caused strong flak from Indian supporters and the sports fraternity. India women's national coach Virender Dahiya revealed that the Indian contingent was shocked after learning Vinesh's disqualification and revealed the wrestler's reaction. Dahiya added that Vinesh was brave when the coaching staff met her and said that the wrestler said 'hard luck' on missing an Olympic medal.

"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent," Virender Dahiya told PTI. "The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'It's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game. Several IOA officials were also there to meet her."

