Vinesh Phogat extends support to farmers' protest at Shambhu border, says 'Demands are not unlawful'

As the farmers' protest at the Shambhu border entered its 200th day, ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday (August 31) arrived at the protest site and spoke in support of the movement, urging the government to fulfill the promises made to the farmers.

Speaking at the event, Phogat, who recently returned to India after a disappointing bid at the Paris Olympics, emphasized that the country won't progress if people are forced to protest on the streets like this.

She said, "It has been 200 days since they have been sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes—if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many times, we are helpless and can't do anything. We represent the country at such high levels, but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad."

"I urge the Government to listen. They admitted their mistake last time; they should fulfill the promises they made. The country won't progress if people are forced to sit on the streets like this," she added.

Significantly, the Olympian wrestler also extended her support for the farmers' movement during the event, while urging that the demands of the farmers are not unlawful. She said, "Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray to God that you get what you have come here for—your rights, for justice...Your daughter stands with you. I also urge the Government: we too are citizens of this country, and if we raise our voices, it is not political every time...You should hear them...What they are demanding is not unlawful."

It is pertinent to note that for the 200th day, the farmers at the Shambhu border have been protesting for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, along with other critical issues, after their march to Delhi was blocked by authorities. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher speaking at today's event, said, "It has been 200 days of the agitation. A lot of injustice was done to us. Allegations were levelled against us. We were called Khalistanis and a lot of things. We braved sun, rain, winter and despite all of that, protest continued peacefully 200 days. This is a major success for us."



"So, on this occasion, we called farmers here together...Vinesh Phogat too reached here. We felicitated her. Farmers' daughter would stand with farmers," he added.



