UP CM Yogi Adityanath compares Congress to 'dilapidated' Babri structure in Haryana poll rally attack

Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath during an election rally ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, in Karnal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress during his Haryana poll rallies, likening the party's current state to the "dilapidated" Babri structure. He urged voters to reject caste politics and support the BJP for development. Adityanath criticised the Congress and INLD for "dynastic politics," while also targeting the AAP and BSP, accusing the Congress of hindering national security and dividing society.

Adityanath targets Congress in Haryana poll rallies

During campaign rallies in Haryana’s Narwana, Rai, and Assandh, Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of being "dilapidated" like the Babri mosque once was. He urged voters to reject caste-based politics and back the BJP for progress.

"Today, the structure of the Congress has become dilapidated like once Babri (mosque) structure in Ayodhya. When Lord Ram's devotees had raised the slogan 'ek dhakka aur do, Babri dhanche ko tod do'.

"The Babri structure has been demolished forever. The structure of slavery was demolished, paving the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

"And I have come to make this appeal to you. They want to divide you by doing caste politics. I told you, didn't I say 'batoge toh katoge, ek rahoge toh nek rahoge, koi mai ka laal aapka baal banka nahi kar payega'."

Attack on dynastic politics

Adityanath accused both the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of indulging in "parivarvad" (dynastic politics), claiming they are more focused on family politics than serving the people. He also criticised AAP and BSP, highlighting BSP's alliance with INLD in the upcoming elections.

Criticism over national issues

Adityanath lambasted the Congress for allegedly creating obstacles in building the Nankana Sahib corridor and accused them of remaining silent during atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He linked the party’s decisions to vote-bank politics, particularly regarding Article 370 and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Congress accused of hindering national development

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress did not name any airports after national figures like Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, or Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, choosing instead to name them after their family members.

Adityanath highlights BJP’s progress in Uttar Pradesh

Drawing a parallel with Haryana, Adityanath emphasised the transformation of Uttar Pradesh under the BJP's double-engine government. He highlighted the elimination of riots, improved law and order, and accelerated development as key achievements since 2017.

Haryana polls and BJP's call for development

Attacking the INLD, Adityanath said the party lacks presence outside Haryana and cannot drive development alone. He urged the people to support BJP’s agenda for progress in the state.

Polling and election timeline

Haryana will vote on October 5 for 90 Assembly seats, with the results to be announced on October 8. Adityanath’s rally speeches reflect the BJP's strategy to secure another term in the state by drawing a contrast with the Congress and other opposition parties.

