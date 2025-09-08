Three of family die of suffocation as AC unit catches fire in Faridabad, another in critical condition A husband, wife, and their daughter succumbed to suffocation inside the house, while their son is reported to be in critical condition.

Faridabad:

Three members of a family died of suffocation after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner caught fire in the Faridabad district of Haryana. A husband, wife, and their daughter succumbed to suffocation inside the house, while their son is reported to be in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku, and their daughter Sujan. Their son Aryan is in critical condition and undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A fire broke out in a flat inside Gate No. 10 of Greenfields Colony due to a short circuit in an AC unit. As the fire spread from the first floor, the family attempted to escape but got trapped on the second floor due to thick smoke. Tragically, the couple, their daughter, and their pet dog succumbed to suffocation.

