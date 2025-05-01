Haryana: Sex trafficking racket busted in Rohtak Hotel, women lured from Bengal and Assam The detained women are allegedly from West Bengal and Assam and are believed to have been lured into the flesh trade with promises of money and better opportunities. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the hotel owner who is on the run.

Rohtak:

Haryana Police conducted a late-night raid on Wednesday and busted a sex trafficking racket operating out of a hotel near Rohtak district's main bus stand. Acting on a tip-off, authorities detained three young women and three men found in compromising conditions, along with hotel staff members believed to be complicit in the operation. However, the hotel owner managed to flee the scene through the back door moments before the raid, as per officials.

DSP Gulab Singh, who led the operation, revealed that the police had been receiving consistent intelligence about illegal activities being carried out at the hotel. "Acting on an input, we raided the hotel near the Rohtak bus stand and found three women and three men engaged in immoral acts. None of them had valid identity documents when asked for verification," he said.

Women lured from Bengal, Assam

The detained women are allegedly from West Bengal and Assam and are believed to have been lured into the flesh trade with promises of money and better opportunities. The officer added that the victims were brought in from economically weak backgrounds and were being exploited under the guise of employment.

Hotel owner on the run

The hotel owner, whose name has not yet been officially disclosed, escaped just as the raid began, using a rear exit. Police have launched a manhunt and assured that he will be arrested and questioned soon. Meanwhile, authorities also confirmed that this raid is just the beginning of a broader crackdown. "This investigation will not stop at one hotel. We will be inspecting more establishments across the city. Anyone found involved in immoral trafficking or running such rackets will face strict action," added DSP Singh.

(Inputs from Sunil Kumar)

