Bus plunges into gorge in Haryana’s Panchkula, three injured

A bus carrying 45 students plunged into a gorge in the Morni area of Haryana's Panchkula district on Saturday (October 19), leaving two children and the driver injured, according to police reports. The accident occurred near Tikkar Tal when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

About the incident

According to the information released, emergency teams swiftly arrived at the scene, rescuing all passengers. While, the majority of the students on board the vehicle escaped without injury, though the driver and two students sustained minor ones.

Further, the authorities stated, the injured individuals were immediately taken to a hospital in Panchkula’s Sector-6 for medical examination.

Investigation underway

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the investigation behind the cause of the accident is presently underway.

