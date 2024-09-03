Eight killed, 8 others injured in road accident on Hisar-Chandigarh national highway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, as many as eight people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries after a truck collided with a Tata Magic vehicle carrying pilgrims in Haryana's Jind district. The deceased include three women. The victims were pilgrims travelling from Kurukshetra to Guga Medi when the accident occurred on the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway. The incident took place at around 1 am on Tuesday and the decease

According to the information, the injured were initially taken to the government hospital in Narwana, but due to the severity of their condition, they were referred to Agroha. The pilgrims, around 16 in total, were residents of Marchedi village in Kurukshetra and were travelling in a Tata Magic vehicle to Gogamedi Dham in Rajasthan. At around 1 am, as they reached near Birdhana village in Narwana, a speeding truck hit the Tata Magic from behind, causing it to fall into a gorge. All the pilgrims were trapped inside the vehicle, and the site was filled with screams and panic.

Witnesses in vehicles passing by the accident attempted to rescue the trapped pilgrims, but due to darkness, their efforts were unsuccessful. The incident was reported to the Narwana Sadar Police, who arrived at the scene and managed to extract the injured from the Tata Magic with the help of local residents. The victims were rushed to the civil hospital in Narwana, where doctors declared eight of them dead.

