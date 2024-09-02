Four killed, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying passengers overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police reported on Monday.

The accident took place in the early hours of Monday near Fatehpur village, within the jurisdiction of the Batiyagarh police station, according to Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi. The tractor-trolley was transporting residents from Ghughas village in Damoh district to Jatashankar in Chhatarpur district when it lost balance and overturned.

Among the deceased were two women. The victims have been identified as Hemendra (10), Chhoti Bai (45), Lakshman (17), and Ganjli Bahu (50). Over 20 others sustained injuries in the incident, with six of them currently being treated at the district hospital, according to the police. Meanwhile, the investigaton into the catse is being ascertained.



Significantly, it is pertinent to note that earlier on Sunday (September 1) also, a severe accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh, where a bus onboard with over 20 passengers crashed near Chhindwara district. Out of the total of 20 passengers traveling in the bus at the time of the accident, 18 were seriously injured and were referred to Chhindwara and Nagpur.

According to the information, bus number MH 40 AT 0162 going from Nagpur to Chhindwara crashed near Kajalwani when the bus went out of control and went under the culvert while trying to save a bike rider.

(With inputs from PTI)