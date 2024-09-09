Ram temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital, condition critical

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra president, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, was on Sunday evening admitted to Lucknow's Medanta hospital due to urinary and eating issues. As per the information, he was in Mathura for Krishna Janmashtami when his health deteriorated. Initially, he was examined in Gwalior, but as his condition did not improve, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital at around 6:30 pm on September 8.

According to a medical bulletin released by Medanta, his condition remains serious. Earlier in 2022 as well, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had received treatment at Medanta for health issues. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on April 24, 2022, following complaints of urinary tract infection. Das was diagnosed with a kidney infection and chronic renal failure, a condition where the kidneys fail to function properly. He was also suffering from an Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), which affects the urinary system, including the kidneys and bladder, among other areas.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das under constant medical care

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was also tested positive for COVID-19, during which he remained under medical supervision for several days before recovering and returning to Ayodhya. At around 86 years of age, he has been consistently under medical care.

Who is Mahant Nritya Gopal Das?

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was born on June 11, 1938 in Mathura. He is the peethadheeshwar (head) of Ayoshya's largest temple, Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani. He is the the chief of Ram Janamabhoomi Nyas which is a trust formed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the year 1993. He has been associated with Ram Janmabhoomi Aandolan for decades. Bombs were hurled at him and his disciples in 2001. He survived with minor injuries. Nritya Gopal Das was made chief of Ram Janmabhhomi Nyas in the year 2003.

