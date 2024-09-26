Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi at Haryana rally, says 'Govt systematically ended employment system'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Assandh, Haryana, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue on Thursday. The leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha accused the prime minister of "systematically" ending the employment system in the country.

"(PM) Narendra Modi systematically ended the employment system in the country," the Congress leader alleged.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Gandhi said it has "destroyed" the state.

Referring to his recent visit to the US, Gandhi said he met some immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment opportunities in their home state.

He also highlighted the Congress' poll promises for Haryana, including Rs 2,000 per month for women and LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 if his party is voted to power.

Two lakh vacancies would be filled in Haryana and the Congress has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price, Gandhi said.

Congress MP Kumari Selja, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the party's state unit chief Udaibhan and other leaders were present at the rally.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

(With PTI inputs)

