Arvind Kejriwal hits out at PM Modi in his first Assembly speech after stepping down: 'He is not God'

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and former CM, addressed the Delhi Assembly Session on Thursday. In his first address in the Delhi Assembly after resigning from the chief minister post, Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM is very powerful but he is not the God.

"My colleagues in the opposition must be sad to see Manish Sisodia and me here. I always say PM Modi is very powerful and has a lot of resources but Modi is not God but the God who is there is with us," he added.

"I want to thank the Supreme Court. Today, I went for a road inspection with the chief minister. Delhi University's roads used to be great before I went to jail and I have asked her to pass an order to repair the roads there. I met a BJP leader 3-4 days ago. I asked him if there was any benefit in sending me to jail, he said that we derailed the whole Delhi government," the AAP national convenor said.

"No one in Delhi says Kejriwal is dishonest. People say he (Kejriwal) was trapped in the fake cases registered against him and (BJP) put AAP leaders in jail. I decided to resign on moral grounds," the former Delhi CM said.

Asserting that even devil Ravana's arrogance could not be sustained, Kejriwal said the people of Delhi would give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next assembly election in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly strength comes down to 66

Meanwhile, the 70-member Delhi Assembly's present strength has now come down to 66. The ruling AAP has 59 MLAs, while the BJP has seven legislators in the House.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the first day of the session of the House on Thursday announced the resignations and disqualifications of four MLAs, including three from the ruling AAP. Goel said former Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri tendered his resignation on June 18 after becoming Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi. AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam also resigned from his membership of the assembly, which was accepted by him on September 22, Goel said.

Two AAP MLAs, Raaj Kumar Anand and Kartar Singh, were disqualified as members of the assembly under provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, from May 6 and July 10, respectively, Goel said.

