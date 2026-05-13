Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results LIVE: Vote counting begins, Six mayoral candidates in fray

Panchkula:

The counting of votes for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in Haryana is underway as the fate of six mayoral candidates and 87 ward councillor nominees is set to be decided today. Political heavyweights such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fielded their candidates, each campaigning actively on local governance issues such as infrastructure development, cleanliness, water supply and basic civic amenities.

The BJP nominated Shyamlal Bansal as its mayoral candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. Congress has announced the name of Sudha Bhardwaj for the post, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Rajesh Kumar as its candidate, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Manoj Agarwal as its mayoral candidate. The polling took place on May 10 at 204 polling booths set up by the state Election Commission within the Panchkula municipal limits. 53.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 20 wards of the civic body.

The last Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party finish as the single largest party with nine seats. The Congress party followed with seven seats, while the Jannayak Janta Party won two. Additionally, two Independent candidates were elected as corporators.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results