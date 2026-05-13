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Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results LIVE: Vote counting begins, Six mayoral candidates in fray

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results: The Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results will be declared today as counting begins at 8 am, deciding the fate of six mayoral contenders and 87 ward councillor candidates.

Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results 2026 LIVE Updates.
Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results 2026 LIVE Updates. Image Source : INDIA TV
Panchkula:

The counting of votes for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation in Haryana is underway as the fate of six mayoral candidates and 87 ward councillor nominees is set to be decided today. Political heavyweights such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fielded their candidates, each campaigning actively on local governance issues such as infrastructure development, cleanliness, water supply and basic civic amenities. 

The BJP nominated Shyamlal Bansal as its mayoral candidate for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. Congress has announced the name of Sudha Bhardwaj for the post, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Rajesh Kumar as its candidate, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Manoj Agarwal as its mayoral candidate. The polling took place on May 10 at 204 polling booths set up by the state Election Commission within the Panchkula municipal limits. 53.4 per cent voter turnout was recorded in 20 wards of the civic body. 

The last Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections in 2020, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party finish as the single largest party with nine seats. The Congress party followed with seven seats, while the Jannayak Janta Party won two. Additionally, two Independent candidates were elected as corporators.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results

Live updates :Panchkula Municipal Corporation election results 2026

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  • 8:41 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Panchkula Municiapal Corporation Election: Six mayoral candidates in fray

    There are six mayoral candidates in fray at the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Election 2026. 

    S.No.  Candiate Party
    1 Shyamlal Bansal BJP
    2 Sudha Bhardwaj Congress
    3 Manoj Aggrawal  INLD
    4 Rajesh Kumar AAP
    5 Karnail Singh Bangad Independent
    6 Choudhary Chandan Singh Independent

     

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Panchkula: What happened in last Municipal Corporation election in 2020?

    In the last elections held in 2020, the BJP emerged as the largest party with nine seats in Panchkula. Congress followed with seven, while JJP and Independents secured smaller but crucial representation. Today's results will show whether the ruling party can retain its dominance or face a shifted mandate.

  • 8:16 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Young voters could influence close contests in Panchkula

    Panchkula's demographic mix, with a sizeable young voter base, may influence outcomes in wards where youth turnout was strong. Their preferences could tilt some close fights between the BJP and Congress. The counting process is closely watched for early signs of youth-driven swings.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Civic issues dominate voter sentiment in Panchkula

    Voters across Panchkula highlighted issues like drainage, garbage management and water supply as top concerns during polling. Candidates who campaigned heavily on local development stand to gain early momentum. Expect ward-wise trends to reflect neighbourhood-level grievances.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    All eyes on ward-level clashes today

    With 87 councillor candidates in the fray, several wards are expected to produce cliffhanger results. BJP and Congress are locked in direct fights in most wards, while independents may disrupt calculations in a few pockets. Early round updates are expected mid-morning.

  • 8:09 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    INLD looks to regain lost ground

    The  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), once influential in the region, is hoping Manoj Agarwal's candidature can revive the party’s presence in Panchkula. Supporters believe anti-incumbency may help the party pick up scattered votes. The counting will reveal how much traction the party managed this election.

  • 8:07 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AAP eyes breakthrough in key urban pockets

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting aggressively on urban governance promises, is hopeful of securing its first significant foothold in Panchkula. Its candidate Rajesh Kumar has focused heavily on water and sanitation issues. Early trends will clarify whether its urban messaging resonated.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 53% turnout signals intense voter mood

    A turnout of 53.4 per cent across Panchkula’s 20 wards indicates voters have strongly responded to local issues like cleanliness, water supply and road maintenance. Booth-level data suggests competitive polling in several urban wards. Analysts expect narrow margins in at least five wards.

     

  • 8:04 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP vs Congress: High profile mayoral contest

    The high-profile mayoral contest featuring Shyamlal Bansal (BJP) and Sudha Bhardwaj (Congress) is expected to shape the day’s narrative. AAP’s Rajesh Kumar and INLD’s Manoj Agarwal are also banking on strong voter engagement on civic issues. Initial postal ballot counting is underway.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Panchkula one of three key corporations in 2026 polls

    Alongside Ambala and Sonipat, Panchkula is among the three major Municipal Corporations that voted in this cycle. Together, the three bodies account for 62 wards and hold major administrative significance. High turnout and competitive contests indicate a strong public interest this year.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Traffic diversions affect morning rush in Panchkula

    Commuters across Panchkula are experiencing mild delays due to road closures from Valmiki Chowk to Industrial Area Cut and Sector 12-A to 14. Police personnel are guiding vehicles to alternative routes. Authorities have requested residents to avoid the Sector 14 belt unless essential.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting teams working in multi-layer verification

    Officials said they are processing votes in multiple verification layers to ensure accuracy. Each round will be cross-checked manually and digitally before being logged into the central system. Full results for wards are expected around noon, while the mayoral outcome may take slightly longer.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Women's PG College becomes poll hub today

    The Government Women’s Postgraduate College has been transformed into a secure, high-tech counting centre. Counting halls, CCTV monitoring and controlled-entry gates are operational since dawn. Representatives from major parties have taken their positions inside the complex.

     

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Panchkula Sector 14 turns into high-security zone

    With key roads blocked and heavy police deployment, Sector 14 has become a controlled zone for the counting day. Only authorised vehicles with special passes are being allowed entry near the college campus. Authorities say no disruptions have been reported so far.

     

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting to begin at 8 am under tight restrictions

    Counting for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections will be conducted at the Government Women's Postgraduate College, Sector 14. With six mayoral candidates and 87 councillor nominees in the race, early trends are awaited eagerly. Traffic diversions around the counting centre have been enforced from 5 am to ensure smooth movement.

     

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