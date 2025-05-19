Another 'Pakistani spy' arrested from Haryana's Nuh, second such arrest in two days Earlier, Armaan was arrested for allegedly sharing information about the Indian Army and other military activities with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

Nuh (Haryana):

In a significant move to curb anti-social activities following Operation Sindoor, the Nuh Police in Haryana have arrested another man on charges of spying for Pakistan, officials said. This comes just two days after Arman, a resident of Rajaka village, was arrested on similar espionage charges.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Tarif, son of Hanif, a resident of Kangarka village in Taoru tehsil of Mewat district in Haryana. Haryana Police and central investigation agencies have taken major action against the Pakistani spy network in Nuh district.

Nuh police have registered a case against the accused Tarif and two employees of the Pakistani High Commission in Taoru Sadar police station.

26-year-old Haryana youth arrested for spying for Pakistan

Earlier, a 26-year-old man was arrested in nuh on charges of spying for Pakistan, a police official said. According to Nuh police, the accused, Armaan, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing information about the Indian Army and other military activities with a staff member of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

A local court has remanded Armaan to police custody for six days. According to police, he was apprehended following a tip-off from central investigative agencies.

He had allegedly been sharing sensitive information over an extended period using WhatsApp and other social media platforms. During a search of his mobile phone, police said they found conversations, photos, and videos that had been shared with Pakistani phone numbers.

9 people arrested so far

Since the launch of Operation Sindoor, a total of nine individuals have been arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan.

Ghazala (arrested from Punjab)

Yaseen Mohammad

Nomaan Ilahi (arrested from UP's Kairana)

26-year-old Armaan (arrested from Nuh)

25-year-old Devendra Singh Dhillon (arrested from Kaithal)

Mohammad Murtaza Ali (arrested from Jalandhar by Gujarat Police)

Jyoti Malhotra (arrested from Haryana)

Shahzad (arrested from UP's Moradabad)

Tareef (arrested from Nuh)

