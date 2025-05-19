How did Jyoti Malhotra expose herself on YouTube by posing with expelled Pakistani official | Explained Apart from Official Secrets Act, Jyoti is being held under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 152, which is regarding acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Earlier, Jyoti was interrogated for allegedly sharing sensitive information to Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in contact with a Pakistani citizen. As per updates from Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hisar, Jyoti Malhotra was being developed as an asset and had maintained ties with other YouTube influencers and Pakistani nationals.

Sawan further stated that Jyoti was in touch with other YouTube influencers, and they were also in contact with the Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs). He informed that Jyoti used to go to Pakistan, like on sponsored trips and was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is ongoing to establish any possible linkages.

How did Jyoti Malhotra expose herself on YouTube?

Amid these allegations, it is now being revealed that Jyoti exposed herself in her YouTube vlog by posing with a Pakistani official who was expelled by India.

In a 15-minute video that she posted in 2024, Jyoti was seen attending an iftar party at the Pakistani embassy to mark the National Day of Pakistan. In the video, she shared the invitation screen-grab that read: "On the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan Charge d’ Affaires, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich requests the pleasure of the company of Ms Jyoti at a Reception & Iftar dinner on Thursday, 28 March 2024."

Inside the Pakistan embassy, Jyoti met Ehsan-ur-Rahim whom she refers to as Danish ji. From their conversation, it looks clear that they had met previously. During the meeting, he introduced her to Pakistani officials, telling them about her vlog, 'Travel with Jo' and the number of subscribers she has.

Who was Danish at Pakistan High Commission?

It should be noted that Danish who was a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was expelled from India on May 13 after he was declared a persona non grata over espionage charges. Danish had introduced Malhotra to several Pakistani Intelligence Operatives during his meet at the Pakistan High Commission. Danish has also introduced his wife to Jyoti as they discuss about Pakistan's National Day.

The video then concludes with Jyoti bidding farewell to Danish, expressing concern that he has not eaten yet as he was busy organising the event.

Jyoti charged under BNS Section 152

Jyoti has been charged under BNS Section 152, Official Secrets Act, 1923 Sections 3, 4 and 5 and she was remanded in police custody for five days for further investigation. She is among six people who have been arrested for spying for Pakistan.