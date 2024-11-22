Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Gurugram to face 12-hour water supply disruption today due to THIS reason | Check timings, affected areas

Due to the repair work by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), there will be a shutdown for 12 hours from the Basai Water Treatment Plant and Sector 16 Boosting Station on Friday.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Gurugram Updated on: November 22, 2024 9:58 IST
No water supply in Gurugram for 12 hours on November 22
Image Source : PIXABAY Water supply to be disrupted today in Gurugram.

Gurugram water supply: Gurugram residents in various areas will be facing water supply disruptions on Friday, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has scheduled essential repair work on the master pipeline at Kadipur Chowk. According to officials, the water supply will be suspended from 10 am to 10 pm due to a 12-hour shutdown at the Basai Water Treatment Plant and the Sector 16 Boosting Station.

The GMDA has advised residents to plan accordingly and store adequate water for domestic use during this period. The repairs are part of ongoing maintenance efforts to ensure the efficient operation of the city's water supply infrastructure. The affected areas may experience low pressure or complete interruption in water supply, and services are expected to normalise after the completion of the repair work. 

Here's the list of affected areas: 

  • Basai
  • Kadipur
  • Sirhole
  • Chakarpur
  • Nathupur
  • Sikandarpur
  • Hans Enclave
  • Sector 10A, 
  • Sector 37
  • Sector 34
  • Sector 14
  • Sector 16
  • Sector 17
  • Sector 18
  • Sector 15
  • DLF Phase 1 to 4
  • Cyber City
  • Udyog Vihar Phase-I, II, III, IV and V
  • South City-I
  • Sushant Lok-II
  • MG Road
  • Surya Vihar (Dundahera)

Advisory for affected regions

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has issued an advisory for residents in several areas where water supply will be temporarily disrupted due to planned maintenance work. The GMDA emphasised the importance of using water judiciously during this period, urging residents to prepare by storing sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience. The maintenance shutdown is likely to affect daily routines, with the potential to disrupt water availability for households and businesses. "Residents of the affected areas are urged to store water and not waste it to avoid dry conditions," the GMDA stated. 

