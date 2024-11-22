Gurugram to face 12-hour water supply disruption today due to THIS reason | Check timings, affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Water supply to be disrupted today in Gurugram.

Gurugram water supply: Gurugram residents in various areas will be facing water supply disruptions on Friday, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has scheduled essential repair work on the master pipeline at Kadipur Chowk. According to officials, the water supply will be suspended from 10 am to 10 pm due to a 12-hour shutdown at the Basai Water Treatment Plant and the Sector 16 Boosting Station.

The GMDA has advised residents to plan accordingly and store adequate water for domestic use during this period. The repairs are part of ongoing maintenance efforts to ensure the efficient operation of the city's water supply infrastructure. The affected areas may experience low pressure or complete interruption in water supply, and services are expected to normalise after the completion of the repair work.

Here's the list of affected areas:

Basai

Kadipur

Sirhole

Chakarpur

Nathupur

Sikandarpur

Hans Enclave

Sector 10A,

Sector 37

Sector 34

Sector 14

Sector 16

Sector 17

Sector 18

Sector 15

DLF Phase 1 to 4

Cyber City

Udyog Vihar Phase-I, II, III, IV and V

South City-I

Sushant Lok-II

MG Road

Surya Vihar (Dundahera)

Advisory for affected regions

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has issued an advisory for residents in several areas where water supply will be temporarily disrupted due to planned maintenance work. The GMDA emphasised the importance of using water judiciously during this period, urging residents to prepare by storing sufficient water in advance to avoid inconvenience. The maintenance shutdown is likely to affect daily routines, with the potential to disrupt water availability for households and businesses. "Residents of the affected areas are urged to store water and not waste it to avoid dry conditions," the GMDA stated.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Gurugram Cyber Police busts illegal call center, nine arrested