Haryana: Gurugram Cyber Police busts illegal call center, nine arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, the Gurugram Cyber Police on Wednesday (November 20) arrested nine people in connection to running an illegal call center from a flat in a residential society in Sohna. According to the information released, the police raided the flat and arrested nine individuals, while also confiscating 38 mobile phones, 25 bank account kits, 22 ATM cards, and three laptops from their possession.

About the incident

The police stated that they first received a tip-off regarding an illegal call center being run in GLS Homes Society. Through the call center, the accused facilitated betting via an online gaming app and transferred money to bank accounts.

The police mentioned, immediately, acting on the information, a special team led by ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan raided the flat in the residential society. During the raid, nine individuals were found using laptops and mobile phones to play online games through the gaming app. All were arrested on the spot.

Accused identified

Significantly, the identities of all nine accused have been revealed: Manish and Ajay, the residents of Sonipat; Toshan Kumar of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh; Mohit Gera, Rakesh, Anmol Gilhotra, and Sanyam Mehta, the residents of Fatehabad; Bablu, a native of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh; and Sagar, a resident of district Hisar, the police said.

FIR Registered

Following the arrests, the Gurugram Cyber Police registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the BNS, the Gambling Act, and the IT Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station, West. During interrogation, the police disclosed that Sagar was the operator of the call center and had employed the others.

"Sagar managed the call center, providing bank accounts used for fraud via online gaming. The call center had been operational for the past two months. In return, the accused received a salary of around Rs 20,000 per month along with a five percent commission. We are further questioning the accused," the police stated.