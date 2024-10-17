Anil Vij, Panwar, Rao Narbir among others take oath as Nayab Saini's Cabinet ministers in Haryana | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anil Vij takes oath

Nayab Singh Saini was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leadership. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy. Saini, 54, on Wednesday, met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. With the BJP forming the government for the third time in a row in Haryana, Saini took oath as the chief minister for the second time.

HERE IS THE LIST OF HARYANA MINISTERS