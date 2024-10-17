Anil Vij, Panwar, Rao Narbir among others take oath as Nayab Saini's Cabinet ministers in Haryana | FULL LIST

Nayab Singh Saini was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top leadership. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy. Saini, 54, on Wednesday, met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula.
In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. With the BJP forming the government for the third time in a row in Haryana, Saini took oath as the chief minister for the second time.
HERE IS THE LIST OF HARYANA MINISTERS
- Anil Vij: Anil Vij, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the former Home Minister of Haryana, contested his first Assembly election from the Ambala Cantonment constituency in 1990 when Sushma Swaraj left the seat and became a Rajya Sabha member. He won the byelection. In the 1991 Haryana polls, Vij was defeated by Congress candidate Brij Anand by 8,017 votes. In 1996 and 2000, Anil Vij stood as an independent candidate and won on both occasions. In the 1996 polls, Vij defeated Congress candidate Raj Rani by 6,090 votes. In the 2000 elections, Vij won the seat by defeating the BJP's Kabir Dev with a margin of 9,057 votes. However, he lost the election in 2005 against Congress candidate Devender Kumar by just 615 votes. Vij returned to the BJP and won three consecutive elections in 2009, 2014, and 2019. He held several ministries, including Home, Urban Development, Technical Education, Science and Technology, Health, Medical Education, AYUSH, Sports, and Youth Affairs, in the Manohar Lal Khattar government from 2014 to 2024. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Vij defeated independent candidate Chitra Sarwara in the Ambala Cantt. constituency by 7,277 votes.
- Krishan Lal Panwar: Krishan Lal Panwar, in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, defeated Congress candidate Balbir Singh Balmiki in the Israna constituency by 13,895 votes. Panwar won the Assandh Assembly constituency thrice in a row in 1991, 1996, and 2000 as a Janata Party, Samta Party, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate. He lost the election in 2005. He won the Israna constituency as an INLD candidate in 2009 by defeating Congress candidate Balbir Singh Balmiki. He joined the BJP and won the seat again in 2014 by defeating Balmiki. However, Balbir Singh Balmiki avenged his defeat in 2019 and defeated Panwar by 20,015 votes. Krishan Lal Panwar held several ministries, including Jails, Transport, and Housing, in the first Manohar Lal Khattar government.
- Rao Narbir Singh: Rao Narbir Singh, in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, defeated Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav in the Badshahpur constituency by 60,705 votes. Singh represented Jatusana, Sohna, and Badshahpur constituencies in Haryana in 1987, 1996, and 2014, respectively. Singh held several ministries, including Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Architecture, and Forest, in the first Manohar Lal Khattar government from 2014 to 2019. In the 2014 Haryana polls, Narbir Singh won the Badshahpur seat by defeating Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Rakesh Daultabad.
- Mahipal Dhanda: Mahipal Dhanda, in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, defeated Congress candidate Sachin Kundu in the Panipat Rural constituency by 50,212 votes. Dhanda won the Panipat Rural constituency twice in the 2014 and 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. In the 2014 polls, Dhanda defeated independent candidate Dhara Singh Rawal by 36,132 votes. In the 2019 polls, Dhanda retained the seat by defeating Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Devender Kadian by 21,961 votes
- Arvind Sharma: Arvind Kumar Sharma, in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, defeated Congress candidate Jagbir Singh Malik in the Gohana constituency by 10,429 votes
- Vipul Goel: Vipul Goel, in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, defeated Congress candidate Lakhan Kumar Singla in the Faridabad constituency by 48,388 votes.
- Shyam Singh Rana: In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Shyam Singh Rana defeated Congress candidate Dr Bishan Lal Saini in the Radaur constituency by 13,132 votes.
- Ranbir Gangwa: BJP's Ranbir Singh Gangwa took oath as Minister of State (MoS) in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Ranbir Singh Gangwa defeated Congress candidate Ramniwas Ghorela in the Barwala constituency by 26,942 votes.
- Kishan Kumar Bedi: BJP's Kishan Kumar Bedi became Minister of State (MoS) in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Bedi defeated Congress candidate Satbir Dablain in the Narwana constituency by 11,499 votes.
- Shruti Choudhry: BJP's Shruti Choudhry took oath as Minister of State (MoS) in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet in English. Shruti Choudhry is a former Lok Sabha member from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency. She is the granddaughter of Bansi Lal and the daughter of Surender Singh and Kiran Choudhry. She started her political career with the Congress party after the death of her father in 2005. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, she won the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat by defeating Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Ajay Singh Chautala with a margin of 55,577 votes. However, Choudhry lost two back-to-back Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 to the BJP's Dharambir Singh with margins of 1,29,394 and 4,44,463 votes, respectively. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly polls 2024, Choudhry won from her family's traditional stronghold of Tosham by defeating Congress candidate and her cousin Anirudh Chaudhary by 14,257 votes.
- Arti Singh Rao: BJP's Arti Singh Rao became Minister of State (MoS) in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet. Arti Singh Rao is the daughter of Union Cabinet Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Arti Singh Rao defeated Congress candidate Attar Lal in the Ateli constituency by 3,085 votes.
- Rajesh Nagar: BJP's Rajesh Nagar took oath as Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Rajesh Nagar defeated independent candidate Lalit Nagar in the Tigaon constituency by 37,401 votes.
- Gaurav Gautam: BJP's Gaurav Gautam became Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet. In the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Gaurav Gautam defeated Congress candidate Karan Singh Dalal in the Palwal constituency by 33,605 votes.