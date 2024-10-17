Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana Chief Minister today, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend event

Nayab Saini oath ceremony: Besides PM Modi and Amit Shah, several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, chief ministers of many states will attend the oath-taking event amid tight security.

October 17, 2024
Image Source : PTI Nayab Singh Saini with PM Modi

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's top leadership, among others attending the oath-taking ceremony. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy. Party leaders said around 50,000 people were expected to attend the mega event.

Saini, 54, on Wednesday met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and staked claim to form the next government after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula.

Massive security arrangements have been made in the wake of the swearing-in ceremony which will take place in Panchkula. Besides Modi and Shah, several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, who is also the BJP president, chief ministers of many states, and senior party leaders will attend the oath-taking event.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday said while PM Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and NDA partners will attend the oath-taking function, opposition leaders of various parties, "progressive farmers", 'Lakhpati Didis' and people from various social organisations have also been invited. Badoli had also said Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 17, the day when the new government would be sworn-in.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. With the BJP forming the government for a third time in a row in Haryana, Saini will be taking oath as the chief minister for the second time.

